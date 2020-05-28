New NRL TV broadcast deal confirmed

The NRL’s new broadcast deal has been signed off just hours before the 2020 season resumes on Thursday.

With less than two hours before round three kicked off between Brisbane and Parramatta at Suncorp Stadium, the new deal between the ARL Commission, Foxtel and the Nine Network was confirmed.

The deal means both broadcasters will show the competition until the end of 2022, with Foxtel’s partnership extended for five more years until the end of 2027.

“I am delighted to have worked with our long-standing partners Foxtel and Nine to reshape and resume the 2020 NRL Telstra Premiership,” ARLC chairman Peter V’Landys said.

“It is significant that on one of the most important days in our game’s history, we have finalised the deals to ensure its future.”

The new deal for the rejigged 2020 campaign means Foxtel will show all eight games of every round, with five of those being shown exclusively on the pay TV operator.

Nine will televise three matches each weekend, on Thursday and Friday nights and Sunday afternoon.

The grand final on October 25 will be shown exclusively on Nine, while the free-to-air network also retains exclusive rights to the State of Origin series to be held in November.