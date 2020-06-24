English, STEM key in NSW school revamp

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
NSW will return to educational basics from 2024, Premier Gladys Berejiklian has announced. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS

Education

English, STEM key in NSW school revamp

By AAP

June 24, 2020

2020-06-24 17:08:14

The NSW government plans to take a “back to basics” approach under a new school curriculum due to come into full effect by 2024.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Tuesday announced the government’s response to a review of the state’s education system led by Professor Geoff Masters.

The review recommended the removal of subjects such as “Lifestyle Studies”, “Wearable Art” and “Puppetry” and the streamlining of crowded syllabuses.

Ms Berejiklian told reporters there were three planks to the government’s response to the review; the de-cluttering of the school curriculum to prioritise mathematics, science and English, the deepening of knowledge in those fields and the modernisation of pathways for year 12 students as they consider tertiary education or full-time work.

This would include pre-qualification in year 11 and 12 for university or TAFE courses and an “untimed syllabus” to ensure struggling students aren’t left behind on course material.

This could mean students in the same classroom studying different things.

“I want NSW to have the highest education standards in the world,” Ms Berejiklian said.

“We have a long way to go in making sure our students can compete with the best in the world and that’s exactly what we need to do – we know that in the next decade, the competition will be (there) in getting those jobs, getting those advanced manufacturing jobs.”

The government changes would begin to be implemented from next year when subjects considered unnecessary are removed from the senior-school curriculum.

In 2022, new English and maths curricula will be implemented for kindergarten, year one and year two, followed in 2023 by years three to 10, and in 2024 by year 11 and 12 syllabuses.

Ms Berejiklian said superfluous subjects “have kept creeping in” during the past 30 years and the changes would reduce paperwork and red tape for teachers.

Prof Masters’ study found 98 per cent of teachers “believed excess syllabus content was leading to diminished educational outcomes for students”.

“For parents, knowing there is a clear focus on making sure their children, our students, are the best they can be, our education system in NSW can be one of the best of the world,” NSW Education Minister Sarah Mitchell told reporters.

“We need to cut the number of those extra courses that really don’t contribute to anything post-school while still findings ways to make sure students can be creative.”

There are about 1.2 million students at 3100 NSW schools from kindergarten to year 12.

The NSW Teachers Federation said in a statement it welcomed the government’s “unhurried approach” on reforming the school curriculum.

The government’s proposals would be embraced in so far as resourcing was adequate.

“Teachers, as educational experts, continue to be best-placed in understanding the learning and curriculum needs of their students,” senior vice-president Amber Flohm said.

“The dynamics of a classroom, with up to 30 students, means additional individualised support can only be realised when accompanied by additional resources.”

Association of Independent Schools of NSW chief executive Dr Geoff Newcombe says the reforms will allow schools and teachers more flexibility to respond to the learning needs of individual students.

Latest sport

rugby league

NSW extend coach Fittler's Origin contract

The NSW Rugby League has extended Brad Fittler's contract as NSW's State of Origin coach until the end of 2021.

tennis

Heat on Djokovic after COVID-19 positive

There has been a mountain of criticism levelled against world No.1 Novak Djokovic, who tested positive for coronavirus after staging his own tournament.

Australian rules football

Betts to keep fighting racist behaviour

Carlton's Eddie Betts hurts deeply when he is racially vilified, but is prepared to keep fighting to help other Aboriginal people feel safe as AFL players.

soccer

Aust-NZ confident before FIFA WWC call

The joint Trans-Tasman bid to host the 2023 Women's World Cup is favoured to get the nod when the hosting decision by FIFA is made this week.

Australian rules football

Worsfold still in the dark on McKenna

Essendon coach John Worsfold is confident AFL coronavirus testing procedures are working but admits there is still confusion over Conor McKenna's test results.

news

politics

Defence force to assist Vic virus effort

A Victorian man in his 80s has died from the coronavirus, the nation's first death in a month, as authorities seek to control outbreaks in the state.

sport

rugby league

NSW extend coach Fittler's Origin contract

The NSW Rugby League has extended Brad Fittler's contract as NSW's State of Origin coach until the end of 2021.

world

crime, law and justice

Aussie cash linked to LA Council scandal

A one-time powerful Los Angeles councilman is accused of accepting a lavish trip to Australia and casino chips from a Chinese billionaire developer.