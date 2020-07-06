New NSW virus cases returned travellers

NSW has recorded 14 new coronavirus cases, but all were returned travellers from overseas who are now in hotel quarantine.

A further 18,144 tests were conducted as of 8pm on Saturday on Saturday, taking to 942,432 tests in total for the state.

Deputy Chief Health Officer Jeremy McNulty says four residents of the Sydney nursing home Newmarch House and an XPT passenger who were showing symptoms, all tested negative.

An outbreak at the western Sydney facility run by Anglicare was declared over in mid-June after 37 residents and 34 staff caught the virus, and 19 residents died.

Dr McNulty said although there were no community transmissions, people needed to remain vigilant with hygiene and social distancing.

“The virus is likely circulating among people in the community with mild symptoms, as such, the risk of outbreaks and a resurgence of cases remains,” he said.

“People who may show no obvious symptoms or have very mild symptoms can unknowingly pass it to others if they are incubating the infection.”

NSW has just 69 people being treated for COVID-19, while 2799 others have recovered from the illness.

Dr McNulty again said people who have been in one of the Melbourne hotspots cannot travel to NSW and any NSW residents who has been in a hotspot location needs to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Victoria recorded 108 new cases on Saturday, the second-highest daily number since the pandemic began.

Premier Daniel Andrews has taken drastic measures to quell a cluster of up to 30 cases in public housing in inner-Melbourne by shutting down nine buildings, which affects 3000 people.