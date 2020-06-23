New NZ virus cases as Kiwis flock home

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
New Zealand has recorded nine coronavirus cases as it deals with an influx of returning citizens. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

New NZ virus cases as Kiwis flock home

By Ben McKay

June 23, 2020

2020-06-23 13:05:23

After enjoying a long run without new cases and even COVID-free status for a week, New Zealand has nine coronavirus infections and is grappling to house an influx of returning Kiwis.

Health officials announced two new cases on Monday, both of which detected within the country’s isolation regime.

All identified cases are in isolation or quarantine, and the recent positive tests are seen as proof the system is working.

Under New Zealand’s health-first elimination strategy, all arriving citizens and residents during the pandemic have been asked to quarantine for two weeks in hotels at the government’s expense.

That $NZ81 million ($A76 million) investment has seen 20,121 people through the system – or roughly $4000 ($A3750) per Kiwi – and it’s getting more unwieldy and expensive.

That figure doesn’t include other exemptions to the border restrictions granted for humanitarian reasons or on economic grounds.

A Hollywood crew has been let into New Zealand to create the long-awaited sequel to the Avatar film, as have crews for the America’s Cup yacht regatta next year.

As the situation worsens around the world, particularly in developing countries which have fewer safeguards against the disease, Kiwi citizens are heading for New Zealand.

After ebbing to a trickle of entries two months ago, hundreds are now arriving daily.

“Kiwis are going to continue coming home and we have an obligation to allow them to come home,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

With the 4272 people currently in either managed isolation or quarantine facilities pushing the limits of Auckland’s supply, new facilities have been opened in Christchurch and Rotorua.

Arrivals to Auckland International Airport on the weekend were unhappy at their three-hour bus trip to Rotorua for isolation.

“It’s absolute joke,” one man told Stuff, after enduring flights from London to Auckland, who claimed he wasn’t told he was going to the Suplhur City.

“We all thought the driver was joking. They should have told us before so we could go to the bathroom, grab water, a jersey, but nothing.”

Still, the system is seen as a necessary inconvenience and expense to ensure other Kiwis aren’t subjected to onerous societal restrictions.

The seven new cases announced in the past five days have all transited from India or Pakistan, with some on the same flights or in the same travelling parties.

Two others caused a scandal last week when it emerged they had been released – on compassionate grounds due to a family illness – without being tested, only to test positive.

Officials have responded with testing at near-record levels and a change of management.

Latest sport

rugby league

Storm scramble to sort enforced NRL move

Melbourne players are quickly making arrangements for their NRL move interstate, unsure on when they will be able to return to their families in Victoria.

Australian rules football

Bombers get good news after COVID-19 tests

James Stewart is the only Essendon player who will have to go into quarantine along with his AFL teammate Conor McKenna.

sport

Coronavirus' tight grip on world sport

Sports across the world which have rushed back into action are now grappling with positive coronavirus tests.

Australian rules football

Bombers get good news after COVID-19 tests

James Stewart is the only Essendon player who will have to go into quarantine along with his AFL teammate Conor McKenna.

basketball

Goorjian returns to NBL to coach Hawks

Six-time NBL title-winning coach Brian Goorjian will return from an 11-year stint in China to coach the Hawks.

news

inquiry

Some people had no warning of bushfires

A number of councils have told the bushfires royal commission that telecommunications problems were a major issue during the 2019-20 fire season.

sport

rugby league

Storm scramble to sort enforced NRL move

Melbourne players are quickly making arrangements for their NRL move interstate, unsure on when they will be able to return to their families in Victoria.

world

virus diseases

WHO warns not to 'politicise' pandemic

The lack of global leadership and unity to fight the coronavirus is a bigger threat than the outbreak itself, the head of the World Health Organisation warns.