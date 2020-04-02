Discover Australian Associated Press

A new online marketplace will help South Australians access food supplies for home delivery. Image by Morgan Sette/AAP PHOTOS

Health

New online marketplace launched in SA

By AAP

April 2, 2020

2020-04-02 09:47:12

An online marketplace directory has been launched to help South Australians buy local produce from distributers during the coronavirus pandemic. 

The portal links to business websites where customers can purchase and have their products delivered to their homes. 

Food SA’s chief Catherine Sayer said as delivery services were in high demand, it was an invaluable resource for customers restricted by social distancing and in isolation.

“We are all doing everything we can to ensure as many businesses, big and small, make it through this crisis and out the other side,” she said.

“It is a challenging time for all, but providing these connections will keep people in jobs, business operations open and consumers with the produce they need.”

The portal is available through the Food SA and Eat Local SA websites.

