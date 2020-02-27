New plan for grappling with rare diseases

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Health Minister Greg Hunt wants to speed up the diagnosis and improve treatment of rare diseases. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

Health

New plan for grappling with rare diseases

By Greta Stonehouse

February 27, 2020

2020-02-27 13:37:34

When Kane Blackman’s son started experiencing severe symptoms of an unknown condition, he was told his child was delayed and would eventually catch up.

It was then suggested his son probably had cerebral palsy.

Finally, he was diagnosed with Angelman Syndrome, a rare genetic disease affecting one in 15,000 Australians. It prevents speech, causes seizures, impacts motor co-ordination and requires a lifetime of care.

Not only was the diagnosis a total enigma to Mr Blackman and his wife but also too for the medical fraternity they were dealing with, creating a “diagnostic odyssey” lasting two years.

Mr Blackman, deputy chair of Rare Voices Australia, joined Health Minister Greg Hunt and Labor health spokesman Chris Bowen in Parliament House on Wednesday to launch the nation’s first strategic action plan for rare diseases.

The plan will also be given up to $3.3 million by the government over three years to help speed up diagnosis and improve treatment of the illnesses.

Rare diseases affect less than five in every 10,000 people, but there are more than 7000 of them.

They affect about two million Australians today, with half having received at least one incorrect diagnosis. Some 300,000 still have no idea what they are suffering from.

Rare Voices Australia chief executive Nicole Millis says it can be a heartbreaking journey from diagnosis of a rare disease to finding out there is no treatment option.

“For many rare diseases there is no research at all happening, think about how isolating or lonely that makes people feel,” she said.

“We don’t even measure rare disease in our health system.”

On average Australians with rare diseases wait up to four years longer for access to government-funded treatment, in contrast to comparable countries, Ms Millis says.

The rare disease action plan has been developed over ten years to help policymakers better assist the medical community in facilitating more research, more funding for treatment options and clinical trials.

It sets out solutions to help families struggling with diagnosis and highlights the need for better data gathering from hospitals and staff.

Ms Millis says Australia’s healthcare system currently does not make the best use of what data is available and does not measure or track rare disease.

Mr Blackman described the government’s commitment to the action plan as a beacon of light for the rare disease community. 

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Farmer researchers warn AFL on head knocks

Graham "Polly" Farmer has been diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy after tests on tissue from the AFL great's brain.

Summer Olympics

Coronavirus a concern for Olympics: Thorpe

Australia's Olympic great Ian Thorpe says he'd definitely be worried about the potential impact of coronavirus on athletes at the Tokyo Games.

cricket

Aussies claim T20 series over South Africa

Australia have claimed their fourth straight T20 international series victory, smashing South Africa by 97 runs in Cape Town to take the three-match series 2-1.

rugby league

Tonga NRL appeal rugby league's ban

Tonga's banned rugby league board have appealed their expulsion by the IRL, leaving the high-profile drama to drag on for another three weeks.

soccer

Popovic airs concerns about coronavirus

Perth Glory want their Asian Champions League match in South Korea postponed amidst an outbreak of the coronavirus in the country.

news

disease

Doctors feel effect of virus paranoia

An Asian doctor at Melbourne's Royal Children's Hospital was told by family to stay away from a child she was treating amid fear of the coronavirus outbreak.

sport

Australian rules football

Farmer researchers warn AFL on head knocks

Graham "Polly" Farmer has been diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy after tests on tissue from the AFL great's brain.

world

homicide

Gunman kills five at at Milwaukee brewery

Five people have been killed by a gunman at a brewery complex in the Wisconsin city of Milwaukee.