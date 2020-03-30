Discover Australian Associated Press

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has flagged a new limit on gatherings to no more than two people. Image by Scott Barbour/AAP PHOTOS

health

Virus cuts public gatherings to two people

By Daniel McCulloch

March 30, 2020

2020-03-30 09:09:45

No more than two people will be allowed to meet in public or private and older Australians are being urged to stay at home to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The two-person limit will apply to all indoor settings including private properties, with an exemption for families split across two households.

States and territories will decide how best to enforce the new rules, with Victoria and NSW sending in the police.

Victoria has also detailed “stage three” lockdown restrictions, with residents urged to stay at home unless they are working, studying, attending medical appointments or collecting essential supplies.

Sixteen Australians have died from the coronavirus and more than 4000 have been diagnosed.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt says there have been early signs of flattening the curve, with the infection rate dropping from 25 per cent to the low teens.

“These results are telling us what we are doing is working,” he told the ABC on Monday.

“This is now why we have to go … to these agonising and even tougher restrictions.”

Playgrounds, skate parks and outdoor gyms in public places will be off limits from midnight on Monday.

People over 70 and those who live with a chronic illness are being urged to stay at home and self-isolate for their own protection.

There will be a six-month moratorium on evictions for commercial and residential tenancies in financial distress because of the COVID-19 fallout.

The wages of Australian workers will be also subsidised by the federal government to keep people employed during the pandemic.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will detail the wage subsidy scheme on Monday afternoon.

Employers will be legally obliged to keep employees on staff if they take part in the program.

Mr Frydenberg has also tightened the screws on foreign investment laws to stop predators swooping on Australian businesses in distress.

