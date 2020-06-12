Discover Australian Associated Press

Annastacia Palaszczuk says a new case of COVID-19 in Queensland is not from community transmission. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS

Health

New Qld virus case but no local spread

By Sonia Kohlbacher

June 12, 2020

2020-06-12 11:55:50

Queensland has one new coronavirus case, but the premier says there is no concern about community transmission. 

A woman who returned from overseas and is in quarantine on the Gold Coast is the latest in a total of 1063 cases, Annastacia Palaszczuk confirmed on Thursday. 

“We don’t have any concerns there but of course we are going to be monitoring her health, but … (there) is no locally-acquired transmission in Queensland,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

Health officials across the state have carried out 235,917 tests for the illness.

Queenslanders are slowly returning to their pre-pandemic lives as the state government rolls back restrictions. 

But boarding school students have been unable to return to the classroom, despite schools going back weeks ago. 

The premier says she wants that to be resolved, but notes some schools are still working on their plans. 

“We want to get those boarding schools operating as quickly as possible,” she said. 

National cabinet will meet on Friday to discuss what comes next.

