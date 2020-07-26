New record rise in global virus cases: WHO

The World Health Organisation has reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases, with the total rising by 284,196 in 24 hours.

Deaths rose by 9753, the biggest one-day increase since a record high of 9797 deaths on April 30.

The previous WHO record for new cases was 259,848 on July 18.

Deaths have averaged 5000 a day in July, up from an average of 4600 a day in June.

The WHO reported 69,641 new cases in the United States, 67,860 in Brazil, 49,310 in India and 13,104 in South Africa.

The largest increases in new deaths were 3876 in Peru, 1284 in Brazil, 1074 in the United States, 790 in Mexico and 740 in India.

Peru recently reviewed its COVID-19 data and in one day increased its total death toll by 3000 to a total of more than 17,000 fatalities.

India on July 17 became the third country in the world to record more than 1 million cases of the new coronavirus, behind only the US and Brazil.