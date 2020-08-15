Discover Australian Associated Press

Daniel Andrews says Victoria has a long way to go before stage four restrictions can be eased. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Vic records 14 virus deaths, 372 new cases

By AAP

August 15, 2020

2020-08-15 09:28:05

Another 14 Victorians have died from coronavirus while the state has recorded 372 new cases.

The figures were tweeted by the Department of Health and Human Services on Friday morning, with further details of the latest victims to be released later in the day.

The deaths take the state’s toll from the virus to 289 and the national toll to 375.

It comes as the identity of “patient zero” for the state’s deadly second wave is reportedly revealed.

The Age newspaper is reporting a night duty manager at one of the quarantine hotels in Melbourne’s CBD reported coming down with coronavirus on May 25, presumably contracting it from a returned traveller.

According to leaked emails, seven guards and a small number of hotel staff and health workers were told to self-isolate after coming into contact with the manager. 

Five of the seven guards reportedly tested positive soon after, spreading the disease to their families in Melbourne’s northern and western suburbs.

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton previously revealed genomic sequencing had linked a significant proportion, if not all of Victoria’s second-wave cases, to breaches in hotel quarantine.

Meanwhile, the state government is launching new testing sites at Geelong, Ballarat and Bendigo after the cities collectively recorded more than 250 cases in the past 14 days.

Operating hours and staff will also be increased at pre-existing sites in the cities.

Premier Daniel Andrews said more data would develop a clearer picture of the outbreaks, while deputy chief health officer Allen Cheng hoped it would obviate the need for stage four in the regional centres.

Those awaiting test results will potentially be able to claim an extra $150, with the coronavirus hardship isolation payment increased to $450.

