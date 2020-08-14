Youngest Australian dies of COVID in Vic

A man in his 20s has died of coronavirus in Victoria, making him Australia’s youngest victim.

He’s among 14 more Victorians to have died from COVID-19, while the state has recorded 372 new cases, Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed on Friday.

The deaths take the state’s toll to 289 and the nation’s to 375.

The other victims are three women and two men in their 80s and four women and four men in their 90s.

Twelve of the 14 fatalities are linked to aged care outbreaks.

Two Victorian men in their 30s were previously the nation’s youngest deaths.

Mr Andrews said the state’s coroner may examine the death of the man in his 20s to determine the specific circumstances.

There remain 659 people in hospital in the state, 41 in intensive care and 26 on a ventilator.

Victoria continues to ramp up COVID-19 testing, opening new sites in Geelong, Ballarat and Bendigo but Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton says the state may have seen its peak.

“It’s still to play out – stage four will only show in the numbers over the next few days,” he told reporters.

“These are still the effect of mask wearing and stage three so that is encouraging; we’ve turned the corner with those interventions and we should see a further driving down of transmission with stage four restrictions.

“I’m confident we’ve seen the peak but it’s got to come down quickly.”

Speculation on Friday rose over who was “patient zero” in the botched hotel quarantine scheme blamed for the state’s deadly second wave.

The Age newspaper says a night duty manager at one of the quarantine hotels in Melbourne’s CBD reported coming down with coronavirus on May 25, presumably contracting it from a returned traveller.

But five guards reportedly tested positive soon after, in turn infecting their families in Melbourne’s north and west.

Asked about his knowledge of “patient zero”, Mr Andrews said that would be determined by the current inquiry into the failed program.

“I don’t have any advice about who that person might be,” he said.

He added he wasn’t sure the science would ever be conclusive on finding the original spreader.

Reporters questioned the premier repeatedly on whether he was aware the Australian Defence Force had 100 troops at the ready to help with quarantining Victorians.

Mr Andrews said it was unclear what quarantine program the ADF personnel were intended for – hotel or home isolation.

“I don’t believe we were made aware of that,” he said.

Melbourne remains in stage four lockdown with a night curfew, mandatory mask wearing and workplace shutdowns until September 13.

The rest of Victoria is in stage three.

The state still has more than 3100 mystery cases, with a significant proportion of them 20- to 29-year-olds.

Mr Andrews said many in that age group were among those still allowed to work and move through the community.

“They are the people doing the shopping, working in permitted industries, going out, those who are out and about for lawful reasons,” he said.