New respiratory clinic opens in Adelaide

A Commonwealth-funded respiratory clinic has opened in central Adelaide, the first of three that will assess, test and diagnose patients experiencing mild to moderate respiratory symptoms.

Free onsite testing for COVID-19 will be available for patients meeting the testing criteria.

The Australian Medical Association says the GP-led led clinic is supported by the Adelaide Primary Health Network and will help reduce pressure caused by the coronavirus pandemic on hospitals and frontline health workers.

People experiencing respiratory symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat or fatigue can book an appointment by phone or online.

Patients will be then allocated an appointment to be assessed by a GP.

Patients will be provided with initial advice for any condition diagnosed, after which ongoing care will transition back to their usual GP if appropriate.