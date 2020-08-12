Discover Australian Associated Press

COVID-19 hospitalisations have jumped again in France. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

New rise in French virus patients

By AAP

August 12, 2020

2020-08-12 05:45:48

France has reported its first significant rise in the number of people hospitalised due to coronavirus since the end of the country’s lockdown, reversing a trend seen since mid-April.

Health ministry officials said the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 had increased by 34 to 5,045 compared with Friday.

It was the first significant increase since the number began falling steadily from a high of 32,292 on April 14.

The number of people in intensive care also increased again, rising by 13 from Friday to 396.

The ministry also reported that the number of confirmed coronavirus infections had risen by 4,854 to 202,775 over the past three days, adding to signs the virus is spreading more quickly.

After the number of infections set a new post-lockdown high of 2288, there were 2184 new infections on Saturday, 1885 on Sunday and 785 on Monday, the ministry said in separate statements.

The ministry also said the cumulative death toll from the virus had increased to 30,340, up 16 from Friday, when 12 deaths were reported.

