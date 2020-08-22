SA premier puzzled by ongoing border rules

Continued COVID-19 restrictions preventing South Australians travelling freely to Western Australia and Tasmania are puzzling to Premier Steven Marshall.

Mr Marshall has lobbied for all other jurisdictions where coronavirus numbers are under control to allow people from South Australia to visit, and to allow their citizens to come to SA without the need for quarantining on their arrival or return.

The premier has received strong support from SA’s peak business group, which has described the ongoing measures as “nonsensical”.

“I just don’t understand why other states aren’t opening up to us at the moment, especially Western Australia and Tasmania,” Mr Marshall said on Friday.

“We would not pose a threat with the current level of infections in South Australia.”

Business SA Chief Executive Martin Haese said it was disappointing to see some states remaining closed when more cross-border travel between safe regions would boost tourism and save jobs.

“This is a major deterrent at a time when we need to turn the domestic tourism tap back on, not keep it off,” he said.

“These nonsensical travel bans are also preventing the flow of travel between family and friends, which again has benefits to business in all five jurisdictions.

“The travel bubble between South Australia, the Northern Territory, Queensland, Western Australia and Tasmania needs to be two-way.”

But the border calls came as SA on Friday imposed tougher restrictions on communities close to Victoria.

The new measures prevent anyone living close to the border from entering SA unless they qualify as an essential traveller.

People living in SA who travel to Victoria won’t be allowed to return.

Some exemptions are in place including those people with properties that straddle the two states and for students in years 11 and 12.

Previously anyone living within 40 kilometres of the state line on either side could move across the border largely unrestricted.

Mr Marshall said he understood that the new measures caused difficulties for those cross-border communities, and pledged they would not remain in place for any longer than absolutely necessary.

He said he was confident of a change soon, given the improving situation in Victoria, although Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier said the number of cases in that state was not the only issue.

‘What I’m interested in knowing all about is how they are linked to clusters, what are the chains of transmission like, are all of the close contacts in quarantine, and also what are the levels of testing,” she said.

“Only knowing that can we make well-informed decisions about the borders.”

Also on Friday, new rules requiring SA pubs, restaurants and other venues to have a COVID-19 marshall came into force.

The marshalls will be responsible for ensuring staff and patrons follow all coronavirus restrictions and will also serve as a point of contact when police make checks.

More than 50,000 people have completed the online training so far.

SA reported no new virus infections on Friday, leaving the total number since the start of the pandemic at 462.

There are only six active cases.