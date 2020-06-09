WA public schools virus restrictions eased

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
WA schools can resume assemblies and excursions under a limit of 100 people indoors, 300 outside. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS

Health

WA public schools virus restrictions eased

By AAP

June 9, 2020

2020-06-09 18:06:46

Parents and visitors are now allowed on school grounds in Western Australia as the state government lifts more coronavirus restrictions, while a social housing investment aiming to boost the state’s ailing economy has been applauded.

Under the changes on Monday, activities such as assemblies, excursions, choirs and examinations can resume, limited to 100 people indoors and 300 people outdoors.

School camps and a dine-in service at canteens will also be permitted for up to 100 people.

“Parents and carers play a big part in school communities and it’s great that schools will be able to welcome them back on-site to meet with staff and attend assemblies and events, in line with physical distancing guidelines,” Education Minister Sue Ellery said.

Sports training and swimming classes can also recommence, and senior students can engage in work placements, provided employers comply with COVID-19 guidelines.

But the advice for boarding schools and residential colleges remains under review.

The state government’s $444 million cash splash on home-building and renovation work, announced on Sunday, has been largely applauded.

The bulk of the package is to improve social housing across the state, including in remote Aboriginal communities.

The goal is to refurbish 1500 homes, deliver about 250 new dwellings and rollout maintenance programs for 3800 regional homes.

ShelterWA welcomed the investment but said there was a shortfall of 39,000 social housing properties and more than 14,000 people on the waitlist before the pandemic.

Services were unable to respond to a jump in calls for housing assistance during the crisis, leaving people living on the street.

“This investment will go some way in addressing the years of chronic underfunding of social housing,” ShelterWA chief executive Michelle Mackenzie said.

WA recorded no new COVID-19 cases overnight but still has 31 active coronavirus cases, with 20 of those among crew from the Al Kuwait live export ship, which docked in Fremantle on May 22.

Health officials are meeting Crown Perth representatives on Wednesday to discuss options for reopening the gaming floor.

Latest sport

rugby league

Marshall out, Reynolds returns for Tigers

Following defeat by Gold Coast, Wests Tigers coach Michael Maguire has dropped Benji Marshall as part of mass changes for Saturday's NRL clash with Canberra.

Australian rules football

Ex-Magpie in AFL racism claim

Heritier Lumumba says his experiences of racism during 10 years at Collingwood were inadequately dealt with by the club and AFL.

Australian rules football

Pies' Stephenson on outer for AFL restart

Collingwood speedster Jaidyn Stephenson has not been able to force himself into the team for the AFL season re-opener against Richmond.

Australian rules football

SA gives green light for limited AFL crowd

South Australia will be the first state to allow spectators at AFL matches since the coronavirus shutdown, with about 2000 fans to attend Saturday's Showdown.

rugby league

McGregor survives the axe at Dragons

St George Illawarra called an emergency board meeting but decided not to sack coach Paul McGregor.

news

politics

Jobless rate rising but forecasts improved

Treasury secretary Steven Kennedy has revealed he expects unemployment to reach eight per cent in September when JobKeeper is due to finish.

sport

rugby league

Marshall out, Reynolds returns for Tigers

Following defeat by Gold Coast, Wests Tigers coach Michael Maguire has dropped Benji Marshall as part of mass changes for Saturday's NRL clash with Canberra.

world

crime, law and justice

Thousands attend Floyd's Houston memorial

Thousands of mourners have attended a final public viewing of George Floyd's casket in his native city of Houston as pressure mounts for US police reform.