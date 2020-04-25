Discover Australian Associated Press

The coronavirus pandemic has not stopped The Rolling Stones from releasing a new track. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

New Stones track: ‘Living in a Ghost Town’

By AAP

April 25, 2020

2020-04-25 02:51:54

The Rolling Stones have given their fans some satisfaction by releasing a new track Living in a Ghost Town, part-recorded during the coronavirus lockdown.

The song, powered by a Keith Richards’ riff and a chanted refrain, comes with a video showing deserted streets and subway stations in London, Los Angeles, Kyoto and other cities.

Mick Jagger said the band worked on the record while in isolation.

“So the Stones were in the studio recording some new material before the lockdown and there was one song we thought would resonate through the times that we’re living in right now,” Jagger said in a statement on Thursday.

“We’ve worked on it in isolation. And here it is … I hope you like it.”

The band said it started recording the track in Los Angeles in 2019. Then, as pandemic restrictions started rolling out across the world, they adjusted some of the lyrics and added other finishing touches to the mix.

In the video, Jagger is seen singing one tweaked line in a plush, wood-panelled room: “Life was so beautiful then we all got locked down. Feel like a ghost, living in a ghost town.”

Keith Richards said the track had been meant for a new album, “then s**t hit the fan … Mick and I decided this one really needed to go to work right now.”

The release comes less than a week after the band’s four members performed You Can’t Always Get What You Want from their living rooms via a video conference call – part of the global One World: Together At Home broadcast brought together by pop icon Lady Gaga.

Living in a Ghost Town is released on streaming and download services only. 

