Hospital worker tests positive in Tas

AAP Newswire

Australia's national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia's leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia's largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
A health worker from Launceston General Hospital has tested positive to coronavirus. Image by Rob Blakers/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Hospital worker tests positive in Tas

By Ethan James

May 7, 2020

2020-05-07 21:07:42

A healthcare worker from a COVID-19 ward at a northern Tasmania hospital has contracted the deadly virus, forcing other staff off the job for testing.

The Launceston General Hospital worker was one of two new cases confirmed in the state on Tuesday night after a run of four virus-free days. 

Ten staff members who were in close contact with the worker, aged in their 40s, have been furloughed and will be tested before being allowed to return. 

“The likely source is a result of their work in providing care to someone on the ward,” Deputy Public Health Director Scott McKeown said. 

“But we do need to assess all possible sources of infections.”

The person hasn’t worked at the hospital in about two weeks, after going into isolation when they felt unwell. 

Dr McKeown said he was “very reassured” they had not worked while sick and would have only been infectious for a short time before developing symptoms. 

No new cases were recorded on Wednesday, with the overall state figure remaining at 223. 

Tasmania is on high alert for any virus cases in healthcare staff after a deadly outbreak at two hospitals in the northwest city of Burnie last month.

Services are progressively coming back online after the facilities were closed three weeks ago, with the surgical ward and medical oncology slated to soon reopen.

Twelve of the state’s 13 deaths have come in the northwest, with the region’s cluster accounting for about two-thirds of the state’s overall tally. 

The other confirmed case from Tuesday, a person in their 70s, has apparent links to the outbreak. 

Health authorities are warning against complacency and are urging anyone with flu symptoms to get tested. 

There are 42 active cases in the state, while 168 people have now recovered.

Legislation giving greater protections to commercial residents and landlords as part of a national code passed state parliament on Wednesday. 

