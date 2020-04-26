Vic cases ‘enviable’ but virus is not over

The stark contrast between the slow spread of coronavirus in Victoria and the pandemic internationally makes the state the “envy of the world”.

Deputy chief health officer Annaliese van Diemen on Saturday commended Victorians’ social distancing efforts as she provided the lastest COVID-19 case numbers – only three new cases confirmed overnight and death toll unchanged at 16.

“We are in a very enviable position, we are the envy of the rest of the world in fact,” she said.

“But we have seen what happens when this gets out of control. It gets out of control very, very quickly.”

Victoria’s total number of COVID-19 cases is 1346. Of these, only 84 are “active”, including 11 patients in intensive care. The death toll remains unchanged at 16.

Dr van Diemen compared the state’s low figures with 2.7 million cases internationally and hundreds of thousands of deaths.

But she repeated multiple times throughout her press conference, “this is not over”.

Victoria is still under stage three restrictions and all people must stay home unless getting food and medical supplies, exercising or attending work, she said.

One of the three new cases is linked to an outbreak at a Melbourne psychiatric clinic, currently under investigation.

It’s the 15th case linked to the Albert Road Clinic, a private 80-bed psychiatric facility run by Ramsay Health Care.

The clinic has effectively been shut down with patients who have recently left the facility required to self-isolate for two weeks.

Ms van Diemen thanked people for changing their Anzac Day plans and found new ways to commemorate the day.

Social distancing restriction remain in place across Victoria, with no exceptions in regional areas.

Police remain on guard, enforcing social distancing in the community and handing out fines.