Favipiravir was originally developed to treat people with influenza. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

New Vic virus trial could hasten recovery

By Benita Kolovos

August 9, 2020

2020-08-09 08:29:17

Melbourne researchers are looking for people infected with COVID-19 to participate in a trial of an antiviral medication that could speed up their recovery. 

The Alfred and Monash University are enrolling symptomatic people with COVID-19 in the first five days of diagnosis to trial Favipiravir, a drug originally developed to treat people with influenza.

Trials are already underway in multiple countries including China, Japan and the United States.

“There were two smaller trials in China which showed Favipiravir cleared the virus more quickly and people with less severe infection recovered more quickly,” infectious diseases specialist Dr James McMahon, who is leading the study, said in a statement on Saturday. 

“These studies were in a small number of people, so it needs to be studied further in a placebo-controlled study.”

Those participating in the Australian trial will be required to take an oral medication twice a day for 14 days and do a swab of the back of their throat every two days.

Half will be given a placebo. 

“It is a rigorous way of working out whether this drug helps people clear the virus and recover more quickly,” Dr McMahon said. 

He said the drug had proven safe in trials studying other viral infections before COVID-19.

“This is why we think it is an excellent candidate to study not only for people in hospitals but also people in their homes with COVID-19,” Dr McMahon said.

To take part in the study or for more information visit: https://www.alfredhealth.org.au/research/research-areas/clinical-research-unit-cru/virco-trial

golf

Day chasing PGA C'ship lead on moving day

Round three of the US PGA Championship is under way and Australia's Jason Day is among a host of big names chasing overnight leader Haotong Li.

basketball

Boomers star Simmons to undergo surgery

Ben Simmons is to undergo surgery on his left knee, which is likely to rule him out of Philadelphia 76ers' NBA finals campaign.

rugby league

Panthers on track to join club royalty

Penrith have beaten Canberra 28-12 to match the club's record of eight straight wins, again proving they are the real deal in the NRL in 2020.

epidemic and plague

Northern Syd hospital worker catches COVID

NSW residents are shut out of Queensland after the state closed its border, while a Hornsby Hospital staff member and more Sydney students have caught COVID-19.

disaster and accident

Australian victim of Beirut blast named

The Australian victim of the massive Beirut explosion has been identified as a two-year-old whose family are heartbroken by the loss of their "beautiful boy".