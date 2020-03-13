Virus pandemic ‘could be over by June’

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The coronavirus's progress in China has slowed markedly in the past seven days. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Virus pandemic ‘could be over by June’

By AAP

March 13, 2020

2020-03-13 22:12:36

The global coronavirus pandemic could be over by June if countries mobilise to fight it, Beijing’s senior medical officer says, after China declared the peak had passed there and new cases in Hubei fell to single digits for the first time.

About two-thirds of global cases of the coronavirus have been recorded in China’s central Hubei province, where the virus first emerged in December but in recent weeks the vast majority of new cases have been outside China.

Chinese authorities credit strict measures they have taken, including placing Hubei under near total lockdown, with preventing big outbreaks in other cities, and say other countries should learn from their efforts.

“Broadly speaking, the peak of the epidemic has passed for China,” National Health Commission spokesman Mi Feng said.

“The increase of new cases is falling,” Zhong Nanshan, the Chinese government’s senior medical adviser, said at a news conference on Thursday that as long as countries take the outbreak seriously and are prepared to take firm measures, it could be over worldwide in a matter of months.

“My advice is calling for all countries to follow WHO instructions and intervene on a national scale,” he said. “If all countries could get mobilised, it could be over by June.”

Zhong, an 83-year-old epidemiologist renowned for helping combat the SARS outbreak in 2003, said viruses in the same family typically became less active in warm months, which could help slow the spread.

“My estimate of June is based on scenarios that all countries take positive measures. But if some countries do not treat the infectiousness and harmfulness seriously, and intervene strongly, it would last longer.”

With the marked slowdown of the spread of the virus in China, more businesses have reopened, with authorities cautiously easing strict containment measures.

Hubei province announced on Thursday a further loosening of travel restrictions and will also allow some industries to resume production in two of its cities and two counties.

Hubei’s economy, driven by manufacturing and trade, including a sizable auto sector in the provincial capital Wuhan, had been virtually shuttered since January 23.

While the virus is spreading quickly globally, its progress in China has slowed markedly in the past seven days.

In all, 15 new cases were recorded in mainland China on Wednesday, down from 24 the day before. Seven of the new cases were outside Hubei, including six imported from abroad.

While only 85 of the cases in China have come from abroad, the rising number of such incidences has prompted authorities to shift their focus on containing the risk of imported cases.

The total number of cases recorded in mainland China was 80,793. As of Tuesday, 62,793 people had recovered and been discharged from hospital, or nearly 80 pert cent of the infections.

As of the end of Wednesday, the death toll in mainland China had reached 3,169, up by 11 from the previous day. Hubei accounted for 10 of the new deaths, including seven in Wuhan.

Latest sport

soccer

Virus triggers Premier League's suspension

Play in the English Premier League has been suspended until next month as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

epidemic and plague

Prominent figures join list of virus cases

Showbiz stars, a top footballer, a minister and a PM's wife are among those hit by the coronavirus, which has routed markets and shut major events worldwide.

rugby league

Brisbane spoil Cowboys' stadium opener

Brisbane have brushed aside a horror week to beat North Queensland 28-21 in the first game to be played at the Queensland Country Bank Stadium.

cricket

Zampa zeroes in to light up deserted SCG

Adam Zampa has bowled a ball for the ages as Australia recorded a 71-run ODI victory over New Zealand at an SCG devoid of fans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

sport

Australian sports move to shut out fans

Australian sporting codes are shutting out fans or cancelling competitions in moves to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

news

politics

Grand Prix cancelled, Dutton has virus

The coronavirus outbreak has killed off this weekend's Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne, but leaders have decided only to advise against mass gatherings.

sport

soccer

Virus triggers Premier League's suspension

Play in the English Premier League has been suspended until next month as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

world

virus diseases

Trudeau stays home as wife has virus

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is self-isolating at home after his wife tested positive for the new coronavirus.