New virus cases fall in SA for third day

South Australia is “tracking in the right direction” with a fall in new coronavirus cases but health authorities have warned against complacency.

The state government has also moved to ban food and beverage tasting and sales at wineries and other venues across the state after the activity was linked to coronavirus cases across the Barossa Valley.

SA reported an extra six COVID-19 cases on Monday, with five of those linked to cruise ship travel.

The new cases took SA’s total to 305, with eight people still in intensive care and four of them listed as critical.

Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier says the fall in the number of new cases from 30 on Saturday, to 12 on Sunday and six on Monday is a promising sign.

“But this is not a time to be complacent. This is a really nasty disease,” she said.

One area of concern is the Barossa Valley where a number of virus cases have been reported.

It’s prompted the introduction of the statewide ban on the operation of cellar-door and similar outlets.

“It has been highlighted that this is a real risk area for transmission of the disease,” Police Commissioner Grant Stevens said.

“We’re trying to prevent what’s happened in the Barossa Valley from happening in other locations.”

Premier Steven Marshall said the fall in new cases in SA suggested the state was “tracking in the right direction”.

“We are cautiously optimistic about the direction that we are taking but I do want to thank the people of South Australia for coming on this journey and following the restrictions,” he said.

“If we continue to work together, we can continue to slow the growth of the coronavirus.”

Mr Stevens said police were also continuing to check on people required to self-isolate, to ensure they were complying with the directions.

About 370 checks have been conducted so far with officers reporting a high level of compliance.

The commissioner said no one had as yet been hit with one of the new $1000 on-the-spot fines which came into force over the weekend.