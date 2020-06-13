Discover Australian Associated Press

Swedish health officials say the number of coronavirus-linked deaths in the country is slowing. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

New virus cases hit daily record in Sweden

By Johan Ahlander

June 13, 2020

2020-06-13 04:25:00

Sweden has announced its highest daily tally of coronavirus infections, a record 1474 new cases that authorities say is due to a long-delayed surge in testing.

The country’s tactics to contain the epidemic have come under close scrutiny since it eschewed a lockdown in favour of mainly voluntary measures and its chief epidemiologist acknowledged last week it could have done more.

Thursday’s figure took the total number of infections to 48,300 – though the Public Health Agency said the number of deaths was slowing.

The rise in new cases “is a direct consequence of increasing testing in the regions and catching cases with mild symptoms,” the head of microbiology at the agency, Karin Tegmark-Wisell, told a news conference.

“It has been a slow upturn, but now it seems that the effect of increased testing is becoming clear.”

Facing growing criticism from the opposition over a sluggish expansion of testing, the government last week pledged a further 5.9 billion crowns ($A924 million) to increase testing and widen contact tracing across the country.

Deaths in Sweden caused by the disease have gradually declined from peak levels in mid-April of about 100 per day with the seven-day rolling average hitting 37 per day at the beginning of June, Tegmark-Wisell said.

The agency reported 19 new deaths on Thursday, taking the total to 4814 – many times higher per capita than in neighbouring Nordic countries but lower than the worst-hit parts of Europe including Spain, Britain and Italy.

Tests hit a record 49,200 last week, up from 36,500 the previous week, the agency said.

“For an accurate picture of how the pandemic is developing, it is useful to look at the people treated for COVID-19,” Health Minister Lena Hallengren told a separate briefing.

“We can see that the number of people treated in intensive care is decreasing at a slow but steady rate.”

Cats smash Hawks in Geelong AFL clash

Geelong have smashed rivals Hawthorn by 61 points after kicking nine goals to one in the second-half of their AFL clash at GMHBA Stadium.

Unbeaten Eels off to best start since 1986

Parramatta are off to their best start to an NRL season in 34 years after coming back to defeat Penrith 16-10 at Bankwest Stadium.

Blues keen to deliver against Demons

Carlton and Melbourne are both keen to get off the mark when they clash on Saturday, with David Teague saying the Blues must compete "for longer" in games.

Melbourne duo banned for AFL virus breach

Two Melbourne players have been banned for breaking AFL coronavirus protocols.

Full crowds possible by August: V'landys

With federal government on Friday allowing sports stadiums to operate at 25 per cent capacity from July 1, the NRL are targeting August for a full re-opening.

Sydney protests Aboriginal custody deaths

People have gathered in Sydney to protest Aboriginal deaths in custody, after the premier asked people not to put police in a difficult position by rallying.

New lockdowns likely on second wave fears

Health experts say there is a moderate to high risk that post-lockdown increases in coronavirus infections may warrant new restrictions.