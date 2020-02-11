More Australians on cruise ship have virus

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The latest evacuees from Wuhan, China, are in quarantine at a former workers camp near Darwin. Image by Helen Orr/AAP PHOTOS

Health

More Australians on cruise ship have virus

By Greg Roberts, Rebecca Gredley and Kathryn Bermingham

February 11, 2020

2020-02-11 23:00:03

Four Australians are among more than 60 newly-confirmed coronavirus cases aboard a quarantined cruise ship docked at Yokohama, Japanese authorities have confirmed.

The new Australian cases aboard the Diamond Princess are in addition to the seven previously announced as having the disease, bringing the total number of confirmed Australians cases on board to 11.

The Diamond Princess remains quarantined at Yokohama in Japan with 3700 people on board including more than 200 Australians who are well.

A Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesman said the department is urgently seeking advice from Japanese authorities on the new cases among Australians on the ship.

In Darwin, none of the 266 people in quarantine after being evacuated from the coronavirus epicentre in China have shown any signs of the respiratory infection, medical authorities say.

Five of the 15 confirmed Australian cases of coronavirus have been cleared, the government says, as it reassured those living near the Darwin evacuation centre that they are not at risk.

The announcement last week that the Australians would be quarantined at a disused mining village near Darwin sparked anger among local parents, with the evacuees housed less than one kilometre from the Good Shepherd Lutheran College in Howard Springs.

While one mother said she would keep her teenage son home for at least the 14 days of the quarantine, Australia’s deputy chief medical officer Paul Kelly said if he had children at the school, “I would have no hesitation in my kids going to school today.”

The Northern Territory’s Acting Chief Health Officer Dianne Stephens spoke at the school on Monday to reassure parents and said there was a lot of misinformation.

That included reports in China that the virus could be spread by airborne transmission, which has sparked fears schoolchildren could end up catching it from mosquitoes.

“We have investigated that at a national level, we have reached in to Chinese authorities and it is a misuse of the word airborne,” she told reporters.

“There has been no evidence of infection amongst any of those cohorts here or in Christmas Island, who are nearly halfway through their quarantine period

“It is definitely a droplet borne disease. If I am within one metre and I sneeze and cough on you and I have the novel coronavirus, then you are at risk of getting infected.”

Face masks help prevent droplet infection, she said.

Prof Stephens said it was unfortunate the community and school were not consulted about the quarantining but said the decision would not have been Face masks  if it threatened anyone’s safety.

A girl suspected of having coronavirus on far more remote Christmas Island, where a previous planeload of Australians was sent last week, has also tested negative.

The evacuees, including 92 children, at the Manigurr-ma Village at Howard Springs, were tired but in good spirits, said Abigail Trewin, a director with the National Critical Care and Trauma Response Centre.

They were receiving daily health checks and had been separated into smaller groups to prevent the virus spreading if anyone did have it, she said.

“The kids are super excited to be home on Aussie soil; there have been repeated thankyous for bringing people home, which is lovely to hear,” she said.

The number of cases worldwide has reached more than 40,500 while more than 900 people have died from the virus, mainly in Wuhan where the outbreak began.

Latest sport

soccer

Victory grind out ACL win over Chiangrai

Melbourne Victory have kicked off their Asian Champions League campaign by securing all three points, beating Thailand's Chiangrai United 1-0 at AAMI Park.

soccer

Matildas riding momentum for China clash

Avoiding South Korea in the knock-out stages of Olympic qualification will be the Matildas' major prize in Thursday's blockbuster clash with China in Sydney.

golf

Golfer Minjee Lee relaxed at Aussie Open

Australia's top-ranked golfer Minjee Lee says she's unusually relaxed entering the Women's Australian Open tournament at Royal Adelaide.

netball

Alexander's reign as Diamonds coach ends

Long-time Diamonds coach Lisa Alexander is to depart the national team, with Netball Australia deciding not to renew her contract.

boxing

Tszyu dismisses Horn's boxing skill

Jeff Horn's shock win over Manny Pacquiao is being used as inspiration by the Australian boxer's next foe, countryman Tim Tszyu.

news

weather

NSW still cleaning up after massive deluge

A massive clean-up is underway after heavy rainfalls and strong winds hit Sydney and parts of NSW, boosting dam levels and extinguishing long-burning bushfires.

sport

soccer

Victory grind out ACL win over Chiangrai

Melbourne Victory have kicked off their Asian Champions League campaign by securing all three points, beating Thailand's Chiangrai United 1-0 at AAMI Park.

world

crime, law and justice

Thai city copes with shooting fallout

Authorities have begun the task of releasing the bodies of the 29 victims of Thailand's worst mass shooting to relatives.