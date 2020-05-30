New York repeals anti-mask law from 1845

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
New Yorkers can now wear face masks in public without fear of violating the law. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

New York repeals anti-mask law from 1845

By AAP

May 30, 2020

2020-05-30 06:45:02

New York’s attorney general has praised the repeal of an archaic loitering law which made it a criminal violation for groups of people to wear masks in public.

Letitia James said it was “common sense policy” to repeal the nearly two-century-old statute, as it presented a “clear conflict of law” with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s executive order in April requiring that people wear face coverings in public to help stem the spread of the coronavirus.

“Even if it is difficult to imagine a police department enforcing, a prosecutor charging, or a judge upholding such a charge during the COVD-19 crisis, we should not tolerate a situation where following the law is dangerous,” James said in a press release.

Dan Quart, a member of the New York State Assembly, noted that “not only is the continued criminalisation of face coverings confusing for all New Yorkers, it exposes men of colour to police harassment”.

The anti-mask law’s origins “go back to a statute passed in 1845 to suppress armed uprisings by tenant farmers in the Hudson Valley who were using disguises to attack law enforcement officers,” according to the Adirondack Almanack website.

In 2011, New York City police used the law to charge Occupy Wall Street demonstrators donning Guy Fawkes masks.

The statute made “being masked or in any manner disguised by unusual or unnatural attire or facial alteration, loiters, remains or congregates in a public place with other persons so masked or disguised, or knowingly permits or aids persons so masked or disguised to congregate in a public place” a criminal violation.

Latest sport

rugby league

Tedesco helps get Roosters off the mark

A quicker game helped James Tedesco show off his best as the Sydney Roosters got their first win of the year with a 28-12 victory over South Sydney.

rugby league

Halves help Cowboys crush Titans 36-6

Scott Drinkwater and Jake Clifford have combined to help spark North Queensland's 36-6 NRL win over a hapless Gold Coast Titans on Friday night.

soccer

FFA boss says A-League hub will be in NSW

Dates and venues remain unknown but FFA chief executive James Johnson has revealed the A-League's isolation hub will be based in NSW.

rugby league

Morris yet to speak to Xerri after NRL ban

Cronulla coach John Morris is yet to hear from Bronson Xerri after the 19-year-old was provisionally suspended from the NRL for a positive sample.

cricket

Australia call for T20 World Cup delay

Cricket Australia chief executive Kevin Roberts says the organisation faces losing $80 million in funds this summer because of the coronavirus pandemic.

news

crime, law and justice

Bulgaria to lift travel ban on Palfreeman

Bulgaria says it will lift a ban that prevents Australian man Jock Palfreeman, convicted of murder in 2009 and released on parole, from leaving the country.

sport

rugby league

Tedesco helps get Roosters off the mark

A quicker game helped James Tedesco show off his best as the Sydney Roosters got their first win of the year with a 28-12 victory over South Sydney.

world

crime, law and justice

US prosecutors cite Damond in charging cop

Minneapolis prosecutor Mike Freeman has repeatedly referred to the Justine Damond case in announcing charges against fired officer Derek Chauvin.