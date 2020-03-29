Discover Australian Associated Press

New York officials say the state will build eight temporary hospitals as it grapples with COVID-19. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

New York to build 8 temporary hospitals

By Nathan Layne and Maria Caspani

March 29, 2020

2020-03-29 05:07:23

New York plans to build eight temporary hospitals to meet an expected surge in coronavirus patients, Governor Andrew Cuomo says, and the US state estimates that demand for hospital capacity will peak in three weeks.

Cuomo, speaking against a backdrop of makeshift hospital beds at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan, also said schools should remain closed for another two weeks until April 15th.

The governor has become a leading voice on the coronavirus pandemic in the US as the state has accounted for roughly one-third of the country’s death toll and half the known number of cases.

Cuomo said 44,635 people have tested positive in New York, up about 7400 from Thursday, and that 519 New Yorkers have died from the virus, up from the previous day’s total of 385 deaths.

“We are battling a deadly virus,” Cuomo said. “It’s the worst news but it’s not unexpected news either.”

Cuomo said the state was seeking to build another four temporary makeshift hospitals to add an additional 4000 beds, which he called part of a plan B to try to make up for a shortage of medical resources.

Cuomo said he was going to ask the White House to grant the request to build those additional resources.

Cuomo reiterated the state’s goal to get to 140,000 hospital bed capacity from the current 53,000 available.

He said that hospitalisations are increasing at a rate at which they double every four days, compared with three days last week.

He said he believed there was a correlation between social distancing measures and the improved rate.

