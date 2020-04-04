Discover Australian Associated Press

New Yorkers are now being advised to cover their faces with masks or scarves when they go outside. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

New Yorkers urged to wear masks in public

By AAP

April 4, 2020

2020-04-04 09:15:23

New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio has asked New Yorkers to wear a face covering when they go outside and are near other people.

He cited research showing asymptomatic people could be spreading the coronavirus without realising it. 

“When you put on that face covering, you’re protecting everyone else,” he said.

The mayor said it could be a scarf or a bandana or anything homemade, but it should not be a surgical mask needed by front-line medical workers.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration is formalising new guidance to recommend that most Americans wear face coverings when leaving home, in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The White House coronavirus task force is considering suggesting that non-medical masks, T-shirts or bandannas be used to cover the nose and mouth when outside the home – while medical-grade masks should be reserved for those dealing directly with the sick.

Trump, who returned a negative result after being tested again for COVID-19 using a new rapid test, indicated he would support such a recommendation.

“I would say do it, but use a scarf if you want, you know, rather than going out and getting a mask or whatever.”

“It’s not a bad idea, at least for a period of time,” he added.”

A recent study by researchers in Singapore became the latest to estimate that somewhere around 10% of new infections may be sparked by people who carry the virus but have not yet suffered symptoms.

basketball

NBL not sold on LaMelo's Hawks buy

The NBL aren't ready to hand the keys over just yet, despite claims from star recruit LaMelo Ball's management team that he has bought the Illawarra Hawks.

rugby league

Broncos want NRL support for NRLW players

Brisbane Broncos NRLW boss Tain Drinkwater believes the time is right for the NRL to consider funding the NRLW salary cap to help the women's game survive.

Australian rules football

AFL officials ready for big call on season

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan and the game's administrators face a series of big decisions in the coming weeks as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Australian rules football

Burke's AFLW plea to administrators

Western Bulldogs AFLW coach Nathan Burke has pleaded with the AFL to make sure the national women's competition thrives beyond the coronavirus crisis.

Summer Olympics

AOC's Coates takes $120,000 pay cut

Australian Olympic Committee president John Coates is taking a 20 per cent pay cut but will still be paid more than $475,000 by the Olympic organisation.

NSW police crackdown on virus isolation

The NSW public will be forced to spend more time at home as police enforce self-isolation measures during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

World havoc as virus cases top one million

Global cases of the coronavirus have exceeded one million, with more than 53,000 fatalities and world economies struggling as a result.