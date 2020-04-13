Discover Australian Associated Press

Sixteen NZ passengers from the Antarctica Cruise ship have arrived in Melbourne from Uruguay. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

Health

New Zealand is slowing spread of COVID-19

By AAP

April 13, 2020

2020-04-13 11:57:22

New Zealand has reported only 18 new cases of COVID-19 and no more deaths as strict rules on social isolation shows further signs of slowing the spread of the disease.

At a briefing on Sunday Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said New Zealand now had 1330 confirmed cases. Five people are in ICUs, one in critical condition.

Bloomfield said 471 people had recovered from the virus, including 49 in the last 24 hours as the number of people recovering continues to exceed new cases.

New Zealand’s death toll stands at four.

Meanwhile more than 100 Australian and New Zealand passengers of the Antarctic cruise ship the Greg Mortimer, most of whom infected by the coronavirus, arrived in Melbourne early on Sunday on a flight from Uruguay.

The plane with 112 passengers, including 96 Australians, was boarded immediately after arrival by medical staff in hazmat suits. Thirteen-of-16 New Zealanders were transferred to a charter flight home.

The returning New Zealanders will also be quarantined in hotels.

Australian rules football

Virus may impact two AFL years: Malthouse

AFL great Mick Malthouse believes the competition shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic could negatively affect the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

soccer

Socceroos eager to play in postponed Copa

Socceroos midfielder Jackson Irvine hopes a coronavirus pandemic-enforced delay won't scupper Australia's chances of playing in the Copa America.

rugby league

NRL return a bit ambitious: sport minister

The federal government's sports minister has warned leagues must be cautious when planning their return and says the NRL is being a "bit ambitious".

rugby league

'Head south' Tallis tells Qld NRL stars

Brisbane Broncos legend Gorden Tallis says Queensland players need to make sacrifices for the greater good of rugby league and the NRL.

rugby league

NRL not exempt from rules: QLD Premier

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has told the state's NRL teams they will not be exempt from strict quarantine rules ahead of planned season restart.

disease

