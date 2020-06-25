New Zealand quarantine regime under fire

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
New Zealand's quarantine system has been criticised for letting people leave without being tested. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

New Zealand quarantine regime under fire

By Ben McKay

June 25, 2020

2020-06-25 13:56:43

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s government has been accused of risking the health of New Zealanders after revelations most people allowed to leave COVID-19 quarantine in June did so without tests.

Of the 55 Kiwis granted compassionate exemptions to leave isolation between June 9 and 16, all but four did so without a coronavirus test.

The Ministry of Health admitted the failing in an after-hours press release after a week unable to answer questions on its testing regime.

Opposition leader Todd Muller seized on the declaration, calling it a “national disgrace” and asking besieged health minister David Clark to resign.

“The minister of health ultimately has been accountable (and) must step down,” Mr Muller told Radio NZ.

“If the net effect of all of those lapsed protocols is that we avoid community transmission, we are indeed a lucky country.”

Mr Clark previously offered to resign after being caught making multiple lockdown breaches, however Ms Ardern refused it, saying disruption in the portfolio was undesirable during the crisis.

The compassionate exemption system was introduced to allow Kiwis to see terminally-ill loved ones or attend funerals after racing home from overseas.

The revelation that two women were granted releases without being tested – only to test positive last week – prompted Ms Ardern to pause and review the exemptions regime.

Siouxsie Wiles, a University of Auckland microbiologist who has become one of New Zealand’s most trusted figures through the crisis, said the chances of COVID-19 returning to the community through an exemption was “very low”.

“It’s not the testing, it’s about the isolation … the isolation is our best defence,” Dr Wiles said.

Since re-booting the testing regime in the past fortnight, health officials have turned up 12 positive tests.

Under the government’s coronavirus elimination strategy, all international arrivals have been asked to isolate for a fortnight to minimise the risk of the deadly virus spreading back into the community.

More than 21,000 arrivals – with Australia the most popular country of departure – have gone through a fortnight of isolation, which is managed and paid for by the government.

New Zealand has spent $NZ81 million ($A76 million) on the quarantine regime to date – costing around $4000 per person – with another $NZ298 million ($A279 million) budgeted for the rest of the calendar year.

Latest sport

soccer

WWC 2023 hosting race going down to wire

Australia and New Zealand's joint Women's World Cup bid team are pulling out all the stops ahead of the FIFA Council's decision on the 2023 tournament host.

Australian rules football

AFL football legend Kennedy dies at age 91

Hawthorn father figure John Kennedy Snr passed away peacefully on Thursday morning at the age of 91.

Australian rules football

Interrupted prep no excuse for Demons

Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin says his side is well prepared for Sunday's meeting with Geelong despite last week's game against Essendon being postponed.

Australian rules football

Lumumba insulted by Magpies' investigation

Heritier Lumumba says he's insulted that Collingwood are investigating his accusations of racism at the AFL club.

Australian rules football

AFL bullish on season after hub success

AFL fixturing boss Travis Auld is confident quarantine hubs will allow the league to complete the abbreviated 2020 season as promised.

news

politics

Mixed reception to arts sector rescue plan

Grants and loans totalling $250 million will be available to the arts sector to help it recover from the coronavirus but Labor says more debt isn't the answer.

sport

soccer

WWC 2023 hosting race going down to wire

Australia and New Zealand's joint Women's World Cup bid team are pulling out all the stops ahead of the FIFA Council's decision on the 2023 tournament host.

world

crime, law and justice

US files broader case against Assange

US prosecutors say the new indictment against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange underscores his efforts to procure and release classified information.