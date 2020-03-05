New Zealand’s kea reason about probability

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Keas have been shown to be smarter than previously thought. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

Technology

New Zealand’s kea reason about probability

By AAP

March 5, 2020

2020-03-05 10:05:01

New Zealand’s cheeky mountain parrots, the kea, are smarter than previously thought, behaving the same way humans do when judging statistical odds, according to a study from the University of Auckland.

“The results from the study are surprising as they mirror those from infants and chimpanzees in similar tests,” PhD candidate Amalia Bastos said of the study published in Nature Communications on Wednesday. 

For the experiment, six kea were first shown that picking a black token meant they would receive a treat, while picking an orange token didn’t.

Then they were shown two jars of mixed tokens: one with more black ones, and one with more orange tokens. When a ranger offered a hidden token, the birds consistently chose the hand that had reached into the jar with the greatest number of black tokens.

The kea were also tested on their ability to incorporate social information, learning which of their rangers was more likely to pick a black token.  

Associate Professor Alex Taylor said that to date, only humans and chimpanzees have been shown to integrate social and frequency information this way.

“One of the holy grails of research on artificial intelligence is the type of common-sense reasoning that humans show, where we bring together multiple sources of information into a single prediction or judgement about what will happen next in the world,” he said.

The study suggested that aspects of this ability have likely evolved twice on our planet, in primates and birds and it could be useful for AI researchers to look to the avian brain for inspiration.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Bruce to add bite to Bulldogs' AFL attack

Former St Kilda forward Josh Bruce will play his first game for Western Bulldogs in Saturday's AFL pre-season clash with Port Adelaide at Whyalla.

cricket

Ngidi tears through Aussies in second ODI

Australia have lost their one-day international series to South Africa after Lungi Ngidi ripped through the tourists in Bloemfontein.

cricket

Little rest for Aussies after South Africa

It has been almost two months since Australia's leading men's cricketers, currently on tour in South Africa, played an international fixture at home.

cricket

Molineux possible Perry replacement in Cup

Sophie Molineux could play her first game of the T20 World Cup in Australia's semi-final with South Africa as the team grapple with Ellyse Perry's absence.

cricket

ICC deny call for T20 WC semis reserve day

The ICC won't install reserve days for the men's and women's Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals, despite the men's 50-over tournament featuring them last year.

news

politics

Full virus impact not yet known: Treasury

Treasury has provided a preliminary forecast for the impact of COVID-19 on the economy - at least a 0.5 percentage point detraction.

sport

Australian rules football

Bruce to add bite to Bulldogs' AFL attack

Former St Kilda forward Josh Bruce will play his first game for Western Bulldogs in Saturday's AFL pre-season clash with Port Adelaide at Whyalla.

world

virus diseases

Italian virus toll jumps, all schools shut

Italy's coronavirus death toll has risen to 107, prompting the closure of schools, universities and cinemas as well as public attendance at sporting events.