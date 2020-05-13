Discover Australian Associated Press

A maternity clinic has been attacked by gunmen in Kabul, with newborns among the dead. Image by AP PHOTO

unrest, conflicts and war

Newborns among 40 dead in Afghan attacks

By Abdul Qadir Sediqi and Hamid Shalizi and Ahmad Sultan

May 13, 2020

2020-05-13 07:58:43

Gunmen disguised as police have attacked a hospital in the Afghan capital Kabul, killing 16 people including two newborn babies from a maternity clinic run by the international humanitarian organisation Doctors Without Borders.

In a separate attack the same day, a suicide bomber struck the funeral of a police commander in the eastern province of Nangahar, killing at least 24 people and injuring 68.

Authorities said that toll could rise.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for either attack.

The Taliban, Afghanistan’s main Islamist insurgency group which says it has halted attacks on cities under a US troop withdrawal deal, denied involvement in both.

The Islamic State militant group operates in Nangahar and has carried out a number of high-profile attacks in Kabul in recent months. On Monday security forces arrested its regional leader in the capital.

The violence risks derailing movement towards US-brokered peace talks between the Taliban and an Afghan government.

Ministry of Interior photos showed two young children lying dead inside the hospital. An image showed a woman who had been killed lying on the ground still holding tightly to her baby, who a nurse in the unit confirmed to Reuters had survived and had been moved to an intensive care unit at another hospital.

President Ashraf Ghani condemned the attacks.

“In order to provide security for public places and to thwart attacks and threats from the Taliban and other terrorist groups, I am ordering Afghan security forces to switch from an active defence mode to an offensive one and to start their operations against the enemies,” he said in a televised speech.

In a statement, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he condemned “the two horrific terrorist attacks” in the strongest terms and noted the Taliban had denied responsibility.

“To attack infants and women in labour in the sanctuary of a hospital is an act of sheer evil,” he said, adding that lack of an Afghan peace deal left the country vulnerable to such attacks.

The Kabul attack began in the morning when at least three gunmen wearing police uniforms entered the Dasht-e-Barchi hospital, throwing grenades and shooting, government officials said. Security forces had killed the attackers by the afternoon.

“The attackers were shooting at anyone in this hospital without any reason. It’s a government hospital, and a lot of people bring in their women and children for treatment,” said Ramazan Ali, a nearby vendor who saw the start of the attack.

The 100-bed government-run hospital hosted a maternity clinic run by Doctors Without Borders.

Interior and health ministry officials said that mothers, nurses and children were among the dead and wounded.

Soldiers ferried infants out of the compound, some wrapped in blood-stained blankets, and officials said 100 people were rescued, including three foreigners.

Last week, security forces killed and arrested several members of an Islamic State cell that authorities said was responsible for several attacks in Kabul including one on a Sikh temple in March.

