Newcrest’s HY underlying profit rises 18%

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Newcrest, Australia's largest listed goldminer, declared an interim dividend of 7.5 cents per share. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

gold and precious material

Newcrest’s HY underlying profit rises 18%

By AAP

February 13, 2020

2020-02-13 09:44:43

Newcrest Mining has posted an 18 per cent rise in underlying half-year profit, getting a boost from higher realised gold prices and a weaker Australian dollar.

Realised gold prices for the six months ended December 31 was $US1,446 per ounce, higher than $US1,228 a year ago, the company said in a statement.

The rise in underlying profit was despite a drop in gold production for the half-year by 11.7 per cent to about 1.1 million ounces.

Last month, Newcrest said production at Cadia could be hit this year if a drought continues in NSW, while the bushfires that have scorched Australia have damaged train lines and associated infrastructure, delaying shipments.

This comes after a $US685 million first-stage expansion of the mine was given the go-ahead by the board in October. The company had said the expansion is expected to boost production from the 2023 financial year.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, the Melbourne-based company said that Papua New Guinea’s national court dismissed a stay order on work relating to the Wafi-Golpu gold-copper project allowing negotiations to continue.

The co-owners of the project – Newcrest Mining and Harmony Gold – had been hoping to secure a mining lease over the major gold and copper deposit early last year, before a change in PNG’s leadership and a shift in minerals policy led to delays.

The country’s largest listed gold miner also recorded a marginal drop in statutory profit for the first half, hurt by a $US44 million writedown following the sale of its entire stake in Gosowong.

Underlying profit for the half-year ended December 31 was $US280 million, up from $US237 million reported last year.

The company also declared an interim dividend of 7.5 cents per share.

Latest sport

motor racing

Chinese GP postponed due to coronavirus

The Chinese F1 Grand Prix in April has been postponed as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Australian rules football

Kennett to quit as Hawks' AFL president

Hawthorn president Jeff Kennett has confirmed he will bow out of the AFL club at the end of season, ending his second stint in charge of the Hawks.

rugby union

RA boss expects Fox Sports broadcast bid

Rugby Australian boss Raelene Castle rejected Fox Sports initial broadcast rights offer for 2021-2025 but expects the pay-TV company to come back to the table.

cricket

Maxwell to have surgery, Short called up

D'Arcy Short will replace Glenn Maxwell, who has been booked in for elbow surgery, for Australia's limited-overs squad for the tour of South Africa.

rugby league

Canberra NRL star Wighton re-signs to 2024

Clive Churchill Medal winner Jack Wighton says he wants to finish his career with Canberra after re-signing with the club until the end of the 2024 NRL season.

news

politics

Secret coal group blindsides Labor leader

A pro-coal group of Labor members and senators has blindsided the party's leadership, who only discovered their existence through the media.

sport

motor racing

Chinese GP postponed due to coronavirus

The Chinese F1 Grand Prix in April has been postponed as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

world

health

Coronavirus vaccine a year or two away

Human trials for one or two of the most promising vaccine candidate against the coronavirus could be launched in three or four months, WHO says.