Seventeen elderly residents have died from COVID-19 at Newmarch House in western Sydney. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Newmarch death takes COVID-19 toll to 100

By AAP

May 20, 2020

2020-05-20 17:43:06

Another elderly resident of the Newmarch House nursing home in Sydney has died after becoming infected with COVID-19, taking the national death toll to 100.

Operator Anglicare confirmed 93-year-old Alice Bacon died on Tuesday morning, raising the NSW tally to 49.

Seventeen residents have now died from COVID-19 at the western Sydney nursing home where about 70 people have been infected with the virus.

Ms Bacon’s family says Newmarch House should have asked for help earlier in the outbreak.

“They should have been screaming loudly to anybody that would listen that they needed help and things were out of control,” daughter Mary Watson told Network Ten.

Most of her mother’s relatives had to say goodbye through the window or online, she added.

“We told her we were all here – some of us outside the door – and that we all loved her and would miss her. She had a very strong spirit and didn’t want to leave us.”

Anglicare in a statement said its “deepest sympathies go to the resident’s family as they grieve the loss of their loved one.

“We are devastated at the passing of this well-loved member of the Newmarch House community,” the operator said.

Two additional Newmarch residents died earlier this month after contracting but being cleared of the virus. They are not included in the state’s official coronavirus death toll.

