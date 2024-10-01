AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Gunggandji Aerospace founder and chief executive Daniel Joinbee
Air force veteran Daniel Joinbee consults to the defence, aviation and space sectors. Image by HANDOUT/GUNGGANDJI AEROSPACE
  • indigenous people

$10 billion Indigenous business milestone celebrated

Keira Jenkins October 1, 2024

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander-owned businesses have secured $10 billion in commonwealth contracts since 2015 under the government’s Indigenous procurement policy.

Daniel Joinbee’s Gunggandji Aerospace is one of 4,100 Indigenous businesses awarded more than 71,000 contracts over the past nine years. 

Mr Joinbee is an air force veteran and Gunggandji man from the community of Yarrabah in far north Queensland. He provides consultancy services in the defence, aviation and space sectors, and has worked with various government departments. 

The Indigenous Procurement Policy is important because it can give First Nations businesses an opportunity to show what they’re capable of, he told AAP.

“It gives us a foot in the door to show our capability and capacity.” 

Mr Joinbee said the benefit is also extended to the wider community, as the consulting side of his business allows him to run programs focused on getting more First Nations people into aviation and space industries.

He said reaching $10 billion in government contracts across the Indigenous business sector is a terrific milestone on the journey to self-determination. 

“The milestone is tremendously important but the job is not done for mob and we’re going to keep building our businesses and celebrating our successes,” he said.

Indigenous Australians Minister Malarndirri McCarthy called the achievement significant. 

“I am heartened by the entrepreneurial spirit of the Indigenous business sector,” she said.

“It is a testament to the resilience and strength of First Nations people and their desire to flourish and create their own destiny – on their own terms.”

Senator McCarthy said the federal government was committed to ensuring its Indigenous Procurement Policy continued creating opportunities for First Nations businesses. 

“Indigenous businesses are a powerful vehicle for economic empowerment and self-determination,” she said.

“Through business, First Nations people can provide for their families and contribute to the economic development and well-being of their communities.”

