 $1m raised for grieving Devonport families - Australian Associated Press

AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
JUMPING CASTLE ACCIDENT TASMANIA
More than $1m has been donated to the families of children killed in a jumping castle accident. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO
  • disaster and accident

$1m raised for grieving Devonport families

AAP December 18, 2021

A community mourning the deaths of five Tasmanian children killed in a jumping castle accident has raised more than $1 million for their grieving families.

The children died after a gust of wind sent a jumping castle 10 metres into the air during year-end celebrations at Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport on Thursday.

Eleven-year-old Addison Stewart, and Zane Mellor, Jye Sheehan, Jalailah Jayne-Maree Jones, Peter Dodt, all 12, lost their lives, while three others are in a critical condition.

Grace Johnston, who is raising money for Zane Mellor’s mother, described Zane as a beautiful, caring, and gentle soul who kept achieving despite his challenges with autism and ADHD.

She said she wanted to raise money for his mother Georgie Gardam as she would not be able to work following the tragedy.

“Georgie is the most amazing mum, she never gave up and was by his side every step of the way encouraging, loving and fighting for him,” Ms Johnston said on the GoFundMe page.

“This has shook so many people and the community and we want to do anything to help make things a little easier for her at this hard time.”

Peter Dodt’s aunt Tamara Scott also set up a fundraising page, describing her nephew as a young boy who was full of life and adventures, while Addison Stewart’s aunt Meg Aherne said she was trying to help her niece’s family pay for a funeral and to pay off some bills.

“They have another daughter and son to take care of and I’m hoping to alleviate some of the stress of bills,” she said.

“Everyone is devastated, she was always such a sweet kind, old soul – We all love you Paddi Melon.”

One of the fundraising pages, posted by Devonport local Zoe Smith, had raised just under $1 million by late Friday, with the money to go to Hillcrest Primary and its Parents and Friends committee to be distributed to affected families.

“Any donation is much appreciated and hopefully we as the incredible community of Devonport can rally to support such deserving and hurting people,” Ms Smith said.

Meanwhile authorities are examining whether the inflatable castle was properly tethered.

On Friday police warned not all of the public’s questions could be answered at this stage, with details of the incident to be examined by the coroner.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.