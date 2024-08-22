AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Coote
Ron Coote was inducted as rugby league's 14th Immortal at a gala dinner in Sydney. Image by Toby Zerna/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

43-year wait the Immortal tonic for Souths great Coote

Scott Bailey August 22, 2024

All good things come to those who wait 43 years at South Sydney …. from premierships, to rugby league Immortality.

Ron Coote, one of the Rabbitohs finest players, was finally made an Immortal on Wednesday night.

Among the greatest locks in the game’s history, Coote played in nine grand finals and won six premierships. He played for NSW and captained Australia.

Ron Coote
 The great Ron Coote is the 14th player to be honoured among the Immortals. Image by Supplied/AAP PHOTOS 

Four of those club titles came at South Sydney.

It was Coote’s exit for the riches of the Eastern Suburbs in 1971 that coincided with the end of the Rabbitohs’ run of success, and kickstarted the longest dry spell in the club’s history.

For 43 years, Souths fans were forced to wait for another title in 2014, in what remains the longest gap between two premierships for a club in NRL history.

Coote, too, also had to his own waiting to do.

The 79-year-old was first eligible for Immortal status when the award was launched with four inaugural inductees by the Rugby League Week magazine in 1981.

He was overlooked for John Raper, who at the time was considered by judged to be the greatest lock in the post-war era.

Graeme Langlands was long considered an Immortal in waiting, and he and Wally Lewis were brought in ahead of Coote in 1999.

Then came Arthur Beetson in 2003, Andrew Johns in 2012 and the glut of pre-war players in 2018 alongside Norm Provan and Mal Meninga.

All the while, Coote has done his own thing. 

The former Rabbitohs’ star became a McDonald’s franchisee, launched the Men of League (now Family of League) charity and had trophies named after him.

In the past week, the Immortal chat had become hard for Coote to ignore, told repeatedly by all and sundry that he was a chance to finally be added.

Hope had started to be lost.

Coote and wife
 Ron Coote arrives at the NRL Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the SCG with wife Robin. Image by Toby Zerna/AAP PHOTOS 

“I’ve been going every year they’ve done it, been on the list, and never made it,” Coote told AAP on his arrival at the SCG.

“I’m used to that feeling. 

“If I get it, I say, ‘thank you very much’. But if I don’t, rugby league has been great to me and I think I’ve been good to rugby league.”

Perhaps fittingly, after 43 years, Coote’s wait came to an emotional and tearful end on Wednesday night, named as league’s 14th Immortal.

“It’s got to sink in, I’m not sure how it goes,” Coote said afterwards.

“I feel really proud that I am up there with the 13 best players who have played. I am really proud about that.

“I thought this was not going to happen. This time it has come through.

“Everyone was telling me it was going to happen. But I wasn’t sure. I wait for things to happen before I sit down and enjoy it.”

Coote’s ascension to Immortal status comes ahead of the likes of Cameron Smith, Billy Slater, Darren Lockyer and Allan Langer.

For most of those, Coote was a player they only heard about and never saw. 

A player from their parents’ generation, or in the case of Smith, his father’s favourite.

“When you listen to people talk about his career, they say he was just a phenomenal player,” Smith said before Wednesday’s ceremony.

“My dad used to talk about him, and he was my dad’s favourite player growing up.

“If Ronny got the nod as Immortal, I’d be happy and the old man would as well. He’d be happy to see Ron get it (over me).”

Wednesday night felt like a case of now or never for Coote in terms of rugby league Immortality.

It’s unlikely Smith will have to wait anywhere near as long. 

The NRL are scheduled to announce the next Immortal as soon as 2028, and Smith will be the early favourite.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.