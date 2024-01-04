AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
A battery manufacturing facility in Melbourne.
The Albanese government will work to boost battery manufactureing and other key growth industries. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

‘A future made in Australia’ in prime minister’s sights

Poppy Johnston January 4, 2024

Turbocharging the nation’s manufacturing base will be a focal point for the federal government in 2024.

Outlining his priorities for the year ahead, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he wanted “to make more things here, which is about Australian jobs here”.

“We want a future made in Australia,” he told reporters in Sydney.

The net zero transition has opened opportunities to ignite local industries further up supply chains, the prime minister said on Wednesday.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
 Anthony Albanese says the net zero transition has opened opportunities to ignite key industries. Image by Flavio Brancaleone/AAP PHOTOS 

Some promising industries have already been singled out, including refining and processing critical minerals, battery manufacturing, renewable hydrogen and ammonia and green metals.

The four key industries will be supported with more public investment and efforts to unlock more private capital, although a big-spending incentive scheme like the US Inflation Reduction Act is unlikely based on remarks by the treasurer last year.

Rebuilding the nation’s manufacturing base has been a priority for the Albanese government since it was elected in 2022.

It has already installed a $15 billion reconstruction fund to drive investment in resources, agriculture, renewables, defence and three other priority areas.

Training has also been a focus, with fee-free TAFE and other policies aimed at filling skills gaps in key areas.

While the prime minister is committed to strengthening domestic manufacturing capability, he said global trade relationships remained critical.

In 2024, the plan is to keep strengthening the nation’s position with southeast Asian and Pacific nations, as well as removing trade impediments with China.

“We know those impediments led to some $20 billion reduction in our trade, and we’ve seen that step up and we’ll see further advances in that this year,” Mr Albanese said.

Easing cost of living pressures will also be a focus for the Commonwealth this year.

Treasury and the Department of Finance have been tasked with coming up with a fresh set of cost-of-living relief propositions ahead of the May budget.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.