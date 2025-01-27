‘A Labor win is precious’: PM dismisses worsening poll

Labor is still on track to form government at the next election, the prime minister says, despite more voters expecting the coalition will win

The latest Newspoll revealed 53 per cent of voters thought the opposition would win at the election, in its own right or as a minority, compared to 47 per cent for Labor.

The coalition has increased its lead on the government on a two-party preferred basis to 51-49 per cent, a rise of one percentage point compared to the previous poll.

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton is gaining ground on Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, polling shows. Image by Diego Fedele/AAP PHOTOS

Despite the result, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese remained confident Labor would get a second term in government.

“Overwhelmingly, Labor has governed for about a third of the time since federation or less, so a Labor win is precious,” he told reporters in Perth on Monday.

“We hold 78 seats, we will be campaigning to form a majority Labor government and I believe that we will be in a position to do so.

“We’ll be fighting each and every day to make clear what this election is about.”

The federal election is due to be held by May 17 at the latest.

The Newspoll showed a 3.1 per cent swing against the government since the 2022 election.

If repeated uniformly at the next election, Mr Albanese would be returned for a second term, but leading a minority government.

“We’re out there governing and we’re governing in the interests of the Australian people, building Australia’s future,” Mr Albanese said.

“Cost of living has killed them, they haven’t managed to get on top of that:” Barnaby Joyce. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

“There’ll be polls and the commentators will commentate on them and certainly what I understand is I don’t take election wins for granted.”

The poll found Labor’s primary vote has dipped two points to 31 per cent since December, while the coalition’s vote has remained stable on 39 per cent.

Nationals MP Barnaby Joyce said the coalition would not take the poll outcome for granted, but noted the government had been losing support.

“I wouldn’t say that we’ve won the election by a long shot, but I could say that there’s real sentiment against Mr Albanese,” he told Seven’s Sunrise program.

“Cost of living has killed them, they haven’t managed to get on top of that. They’ve been fascinated with intermittent power and other rubbish like that.”

While the Australia Day holiday normally marks the unofficial start of the political year, Mr Albanese and Opposition Leader Peter Dutton have been using most of January to tour the country in a pseudo election campaign.

Labor governments build. In Western Australia, we're partnering with Premier @RogerCookMLA to upgrade the Kwinana Freeway. And it all leads here to support the Westport project, which is set to transform Fremantle and Kwinana. Building Australia's future with more jobs in… pic.twitter.com/Uc5pWNwSdd — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) January 27, 2025

Both leaders were in Perth on Monday, with Western Australia crucial to electoral fortunes.

Polling suggests inflation and the squeeze on household finances were turning Australians off Labor despite its investments in relief measures.

Many are expected to vote for independents and minor parties, increasing the likelihood of a minority government.

Mr Albanese’s approval ratings plummeted to the lowest level since he took the top job, the Newspoll showed.

Mr Dutton is closing the gap in the preferred PM stakes, trailing 41 per cent to Mr Albanese’s 44.

The Newspoll of 1259 voters was conducted between Monday and Friday last week.