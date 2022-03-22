AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
So much more than a restaurant: the social benefits of sharing food
Ryan Mai's family restaurant serves Vietnamese food with a side dish of social cohesion. Image by ABDUL HEKMAT
  • culture (general)

A refugee son proud of cultural heritage

Abdul Hekmat March 23, 2022

Food can be a recipe for harmony. 

That’s the message from Ryan Mai, the son of Vietnamese refugees who established restaurants which don’t just serve food, but help bring a community together.

From his base in suburban western Sydney where the family opened their first restaurant seven years ago, the 25-year-old serves different types of noodles including his father’s secret recipe for crispy chicken.

“Food brings people together,” he told AAP as the nation recognises Harmony Week – an annual event to promote inclusivity, belonging, and to recognise diversity among some 300 ethnic groups and about 200 faiths that call Australia home.

Part of Harmony Week is A Taste of Harmony, when thousands of Australians share dishes and stories that represent their cultural heritage.

“Harmony Week is about celebrating one of our greatest strengths – our diversity,” Governor-General David Hurley said.

“The sum of our different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives make anything possible, and it makes me optimistic about our future.”

Mr Mai who was born in Australia said he is proud to serve Vietnamese food representing his family’s homeland to a diverse range of customers and develop a kind of “cultural hub”.

The Australian community hasn’t always been so welcoming. When Mr Mai’s father arrived from Vietnam in the 1980s by boat, he struggled to fit in. 

“When our parents came it was very hard for them.They were ostracised by the community – that’s how they felt,” Mr Mai said.

Food has been one of the tools they used to help build a more collegial community. His father carried the special chicken recipe, which remains a closely guarded secret even today.

“Now it’s easy (for people) to identify. We allowed everyone to see we are like them and we make good food,” Mr Mai said.

When making Vietnamese food, there’s history, culture and memories poured into every dish. 

“People are excited to taste the Vietnamese food but have little understanding where it’s made, how it’s made, where the ingredients come from, how hard it is to source … and the ingredients are very special to our home country,” he said.

“We connect with people through food. 

“This is the main thing we are doing. We are bringing the community together, especially within our area. We have a lot of diverse food that’s available for everyone.”

