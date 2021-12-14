 A third of drownings happen far from home - Australian Associated Press

AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
BONDI BEACH STOCK
New research by Royal Life Saving shows a third of fatal drownings happen at least 50km from home. Image by Paul Miller/AAP PHOTOS
  • safety of citizens

A third of drownings happen far from home

Liz Hobday December 15, 2021

More than a third of all drowning victims in Australia have died in waterways more than 50km from their homes, research by Royal Life Saving has found.

The new research also shows more than half of all adults drink alcohol around the water, even though alcohol is one of the biggest risk factors for adult drowning.

“Alcohol impairs your judgement and changes your risk perception and ability to respond if you get into trouble,” Royal Life Saving chief executive Justin Scarr told AAP.

Mr Scarr said a lack of familiarity with swimming, boating and fishing spots also increased the risk, because visitors may not be aware of sandbars, currents, rips, obstacles and fast-changing conditions.

“Add to that the fact a lot of us have been out of the water during the pandemic and are out-of-practice and you have a perfect storm,” he said.

He urged people to avoid drinking alcohol around the water, avoid going alone and encouraged wearing a life jacket when swimming, fishing or boating.

Between July 1, 2020 and June 30 this year, 294 people died by drowning, a 20 per cent increase on the previous year.

RLS estimates another 674 experienced a near drowning incident, with rivers the most dangerous locations for drownings.

Already this summer seven Australians have drowned.

The research analysed cases in the Royal Life Saving fatal drowning database which dates back almost 20 years, along with conducting a survey of how Australians behave around the water.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.