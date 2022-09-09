AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Sean Abbott
Sean Abbott says he's happy to be in Australia's cricket squad even though he doesn't play often. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Abbott happy with Aust cricket squad place

Fraser Barton September 9, 2022

Sean Abbott has only cracked Australia’s 50-over side six times in eight years, but the allrounder says he’d rather be in the squad than out.

Abbott grasped his first opportunity since Australia’s match-up against Pakistan earlier this year by bowling four maidens and taking two wickets in the Aussie’s series-clinching win over New Zealand on Thursday.

His career best 2-1 bowling figures were key to nullifying the Black Caps’ middle order and momentum.

The 30-year-old says Australia’s extended talent across all formats means opportunities are few and far between, but he’s enjoying every single moment with the squad.

“That’s the nature of the beast with being in an Australian squad. I’d much rather be in the squad then not in the squad,” he said.

“It can be tough sometimes not playing … but that’s just part of being a part of the Australian squad. There’s a lot of good players and Cameron Green’s showing signs of being one of the greatest ever.”

It was Green whom he replaced in their second ODI after the young West-Australian failed to pull up fit following his match-winning knock in the opener. 

The depth which Australia boast combined with superstars waiting in the wings means Abbott is content with his role in the side.

“We have an amazing group of guys as a group, but as individuals, I would have no problem ringing anyone up to go for a beer or for a chat, talk cricket or just get away from cricket for a minute,” he said.

“As a guy that’s not first pick … it’s a great place to be a part of and I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.

“Even though there’s so many good players sort of keeping me out from playing more games.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.