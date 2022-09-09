Abbott happy with Aust cricket squad place

Sean Abbott has only cracked Australia’s 50-over side six times in eight years, but the allrounder says he’d rather be in the squad than out.

Abbott grasped his first opportunity since Australia’s match-up against Pakistan earlier this year by bowling four maidens and taking two wickets in the Aussie’s series-clinching win over New Zealand on Thursday.

His career best 2-1 bowling figures were key to nullifying the Black Caps’ middle order and momentum.

The 30-year-old says Australia’s extended talent across all formats means opportunities are few and far between, but he’s enjoying every single moment with the squad.

“That’s the nature of the beast with being in an Australian squad. I’d much rather be in the squad then not in the squad,” he said.

“It can be tough sometimes not playing … but that’s just part of being a part of the Australian squad. There’s a lot of good players and Cameron Green’s showing signs of being one of the greatest ever.”

It was Green whom he replaced in their second ODI after the young West-Australian failed to pull up fit following his match-winning knock in the opener.

The depth which Australia boast combined with superstars waiting in the wings means Abbott is content with his role in the side.

“We have an amazing group of guys as a group, but as individuals, I would have no problem ringing anyone up to go for a beer or for a chat, talk cricket or just get away from cricket for a minute,” he said.

“As a guy that’s not first pick … it’s a great place to be a part of and I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.

“Even though there’s so many good players sort of keeping me out from playing more games.”