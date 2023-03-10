AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Andrew Abdo, chief executive of the NRL.
NRL chief Andrew Abdo has spoken out after South Sydney's Latrell Mitchell was racially abused. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Abdo vows to rid NRL of racism after Mitchell slur

Scott Bailey March 10, 2023

NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo has vowed to eradicate racism from the sport as he promised to sanction and educate any fan found to have abused Latrell Mitchell.

Abdo on Friday stopped short of promising a life ban for a spectator accused of racially abusing Mitchell at Penrith on Thursday night, but said the game would come down hard on any offenders.

“The message to those outlying individuals is very clear – you are not welcome in our game,” Abdo said. 

“You’re going to be called out, and not just by players but by fans and officials. We self-regulate in our game. And eventually it becomes eradicated.

“That has to be our goal and our vision.

“We will do all we can to make sure we leave the game better than we found it. And that means that these types of incidents are not occurring.”

Abdo confirmed the NRL’s integrity unit were working with NSW Police on the matter, with the investigation the game’s top priority.

Vision of the incident showed several South Sydney players reacting as they walked up the tunnel at halftime during the 16-10 loss..

Rabbitohs coach Jason Demetriou afterwards called for life bans for any offenders and their parents, with he and Souths CEO Blake Solly furious their superstar fullback has been repeatedly subjected to abuse.

“This is a deeply disappointing situation, something that our players should never be subjected to,” Solly said on Friday. 

“We feel as a club that the strongest possible action needs to be taken against the perpetrators.

“Latrell is a strong, proud Biripi man. He stands up for himself, his teammates, his club, his family and his people.

“This should never be discouraged by the actions of some people with archaic views.”

Solly labelled the abuse as abhorrent and antiquated, and called for fans of all clubs to help stamp it out by immediately reporting any slur seen online or heard at a ground.

“If you’re a fan in the stands and you hear it, see it or read it, then call it out – just as the players from both teams responded to it in the tunnel at the time,” Solly said. 

“This immediate response from Rabbitohs and Panthers players who heard the remark is the response everybody should take.”

Mitchell’s former coach Trent Robinson – now in charge at Sydney Roosters – apologised to the 25-year-old on Friday morning, with the fan accused of the incident said to have been wearing a Roosters jersey.

“It’s really disappointing. We just don’t represent the Roosters in that way. It’s not how we want to act as Roosters,” Robinson said.

“Whether we like it or not, they were wearing our colours. We have to accept that. But it doesn’t mean they are a Rooster.”

Two fans who racially abused Greg Inglis at Bluebet Stadium in 2018 were handed indefinite bans from the NRL at the time.

