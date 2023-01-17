ACCC advice to iron out gas cap confusion

The consumer watchdog is confident its freshly-issued advice will clear up any uncertainty about the gas price cap and free up affordable supply for major gas users.

On Tuesday, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission provided guidelines to help gas companies better understand their obligations under the temporary cap of $12 per gigajoule.

The ACCC also confirmed it would investigate producers that might be trying to avoid supplying gas below the price cap under the cover of confusion.

Gas retailers have been struggling to lock in new contracts with producers since the price cap came into force, preventing them from providing affordable gas to new industrial and commercial customers.

ACCC boss Gina Cass-Gottlieb said the government would be able to force compliance through the Australian Domestic Gas Security Mechanism, which allows the government to restrict LNG exports if a shortfall is projected in the domestic market 12 months in advance.

“But it will be important to ask the question – how do we result in a failure to supply?” she told Sky News.

She told Sky News there was a fundamental mismatch between prices gas suppliers were offering their customers and what they could reasonably afford.

“And therefore, the pricing order does have an important capacity to address the failure to reach an agreement on supply,” Ms Cass-Gottlieb said.

On Tuesday, the gas production industry hit back at suggestions suppliers have been deliberately dodging the government’s new price cap by waiting for advice on how it works.

Australian Petroleum Production and Exploration Association chief executive Samantha McCulloch said implementing the cap was quite complex and companies were worried about incurring a $50 million fine for missing the mark.

Industry Minister Ed Husic said the ACCC advice should clear up any lingering confusion.

“In a nutshell, if you’re offering a contract, don’t offer prices more than $12 a gigajoule,” he said.

He said gas producers should still be able to make decent profits under the temporary market intervention.

“They were making big profits even when at half of this gas price cap of $12.”

The federal opposition has called for a greater focus on boosting supply rather than capping price.