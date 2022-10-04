AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kyah Simon.
Matildas forward Kyah Simon is in doubt for next year's World Cup after suffering an ACL injury. Image by AP PHOTO
  • soccer

ACL tear but Simon says Cup still target

Murray Wenzel October 5, 2022

Kyah Simon and her Matildas teammates are still hopeful she can feature in a home World Cup despite confirmation of a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

The Tottenham striker’s knee injury, confirmed by her Super League club on Tuesday night (AEST) ruled her out of friendlies against South Africa and Denmark on Saturday and next Wednesday respectively.

The setback comes ahead of the 2023 World Cup in Australia from July, the nine-month timeline leaving the door slightly ajar for the crucial attacker’s return.

“Feared the worst, devastated to have torn my ACL in Sunday’s game,” Simon tweeted.

“Sport can sometimes be so cruel, I’ll do everything to be back as soon as I can.”

Surgery is imminent and a Matildas spokesperson said Simon will still be “working towards the women’s World Cup in 2023”.

Matildas captain Sam Kerr urged her teammate to “come back stronger than ever” on social media.

Simon has scored 29 goals in 111 appearances for Australia since her 2007 debut, playing in the W-League, the United States and the Netherlands before the move to England.

She was due back from a separate injury to face South Africa in London, having missed last month’s back-to-back losses to Canada in Australia.

Simon was one of four Matildas ruled out of the friendlies this week.

Emily van Egmond (quad strain), Tameka Yallop (ankle) and Clare Wheeler (knee) have also been withdrawn from the squad due to injuries sustained at club level.

Forward Remy Siemsen and defenders Emma Checker and Matilda McNamara will replace them.

Fellow Matilda Ellie Carpenter is still recovering from tearing her ACL in the Champions League final in May, while midfielder Elise Kellond-Knight is back playing at club level in Sweden after a horror run of knee issues.

