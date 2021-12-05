 ACT confirms second Omicron case - Australian Associated Press

A file photo of a nurse preparing a vaccine
The ACT has reported a new Omicron infection amid six new coronavirus cases. Image by Daniel Pockett/AAP PHOTOS
  • virus diseases

ACT confirms second Omicron case

Colin Brinsden December 5, 2021

The ACT has confirmed a second case of the Omicron variant, a close contact of the previous reported individual.

ACT Health reported six new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing its total active caseload to 110.

Of these, six are in hospital, two of which are in intensive care.

“ACT Health can confirm that, based on whole genome sequencing in ACT residents, there are now two cases of the Omicron variant,” it said in a statement on Sunday.

“The second Omicron case is a close contact of the previously reported individual.”

