Actor David Dalaithngu dies aged 68

Australian Indigenous actor David Dalaithngu has died aged 68.

Dalaithngu enjoyed an acting career spanning 50 years, appearing in iconic films such as Walkabout, The Last Wave, Crocodile Dundee, The Tracker and Rabbit-Proof Fence before he was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2017.

Born at Maningrida in Arnhem Land on July 1, 1953, Dalaithngu grew up among the Yolngu people, far from the white man’s world, becoming a skilled tracker, hunter and ceremonial dance.

In his later years, Dalaithngu lived in Murray Bridge in South Australia.

South Australian Premier Steven Marshall paid tribute to the actor in a statement late on Monday.

“It is with deep sadness that I share with the people of South Australia the passing of an iconic, once-in-a-generation artist who shaped the history of Australian film and Aboriginal representation on screen – David Gulpilil Ridjimiraril Dalaithngu (AM),” Mr Marshall said in a statement.

“David Dalaithngu was from the Mandjalpingu clan of the Yolngu people, and was raised in the traditional ways in Arnhem land. In his later years he was a resident of Murray Bridge. He was a brother, son, friend, father, grandfather and husband.

“An actor, dancer, singer and painter, he was also one of the greatest artists Australia has ever seen.”

Dalaithngu was recognised in the 1987 Queen’s Birthday Honours List, awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia.

Mr Marshall said his thoughts were with Dalaithngu’s family and friend and carer Mary Hood.

Actor Hugh Jackman, who starred alongside Dalaithngu in the Baz Luhrmann movie Australia, led the tributes from the Australian entertainment world in mourning his loss.

“I join all Australians, and the world over, in mourning the loss of David Gulpilil Ridjimiraril Dalaithngu,” he posted on Instagram.

“One of the great privileges of my life was to work with David on the movie Australia.

“His contribution to film is immeasurable. From his cheeky laugh, to that mischievous glint in his eye and effortless ease in front of the camera … His humanity is irreplaceable.”

The actor’s family has requested he be referred to as David Dalaithngu.