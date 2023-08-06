AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
ACT Director of Public Prosecutions Shane Drumgold in December.
ACT chief prosecutor Shane Drumgold has permanently stepped down from his role following an inquiry. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

ACT’s top prosecutor resigns following inquiry report

Maeve Bannister August 6, 2023

The ACT’s chief prosecutor has permanently stepped down from his role following the findings of an inquiry into how the justice system handled Bruce Lehrmann’s rape trial.

Director of Public Prosecutions Shane Drumgold took leave after he faced a grilling about his actions as the lead prosecutor in the former Liberal staffer’s trial.

The inquiry’s final report was provided to the ACT government last week.

But select media outlets also received the report from the board of inquiry – headed by former Queensland judge Walter Sofronoff – without permission from or the knowledge of the territory government.

A territory government spokesperson said that action, which led to widespread reporting on the findings, had “affected the inquiry process and harmed people involved”.

ACT Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury confirmed he had spoken to Mr Drumgold about the contents of the Sofronoff report.

“In light of the commentary in the report, Mr Drumgold and I agreed that his position as Director of Public Prosecutions was no longer tenable,” he said in a statement on Sunday.

“I can confirm that on Friday, Mr Drumgold sent a letter advising me that he would be vacating his position as ACT Director of Public Prosecutions.” 

Former Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins accused Mr Lehrmann of raping her inside a ministerial office at Parliament House after a night out in 2019.

Mr Lerhmann has always denied the allegation.

In October 2022, he faced a criminal trial in the ACT Supreme Court but juror misconduct derailed the proceedings and the trial was discontinued.

Mr Drumgold ultimately dropped the charges against Mr Lehrmann because of his fears about the impact of a second trial on Ms Higgins’ mental health.

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.