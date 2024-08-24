Adam Scott dazzles with 63 to control FedEx Cup playoff

Adam Scott has continued his stellar start to the PGA Tour’s second FedEx Cup playoff event in Colorado, uncorking a course-record, nine-under par 63 to open up a sizeable second-round lead over the field.

The evergreen 44-year-old’s flawless, nine-birdie round followed his opening 68 at Castle Pines to leave him three shots clear of his nearest pursuer, American Keegan Bradley.

Ludvig Aberg matched Scott’s bogey-free 63 to be outright four shots back, one ahead of fellow Swede Alex Noren (68).

Scott had been five strokes clear when he signed off for the day before Bradley narrowed the deficit with a Friday afternoon round of 68.

Back in business at the venue of his maiden PGA Tour start 24 years ago, Australia’s former world No.1 was again in vintage mood, holing a 10 footer for a birdie at the first and reeling off three more in the first eight holes before reaching the turn in 32.

Veteran Scott has had plenty to smile about over the first two days at Castle Pines. Image by AP PHOTO

He made three more in a row from the 12th hole and also gained shots on the short 16th and par-four 17th to come home in just 31 strokes. Scott was a remarkable 13 under at halfway, having dropped just one shot over the two days.

“Really, putting was the difference today. Leaving the range, I wasn’t in the best rhythm, but it was okay. Then a few putts went in – and then they kept going in,” said a delighted Scott.

“That kind of freed me up a little bit. It didn’t feel perfect from tee to green, but it wasn’t bad either – but it was nice making all those putts kind outside of 10 to 20 feet.”

Another key factor, he reckoned, was employing a different set of irons this week, the same ones he used when he almost won the Scottish Open at North Berwick last month and ended as runner-up.

Right at it 🎯@AdamScott sets up another birdie with a brilliant tee shot on No. 16. pic.twitter.com/sgHcMZRqmo — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 23, 2024

“They have a bit of a different sole on them, and they’re very suited to this turf this week, and I just have a good feeling with them. I feel more confident swinging this set of irons – and so far, that’s paid off.”

Only the top 30 will advance to the showpiece Tour Championship in Atlanta, where the winner will pocket a $US18 million ($A26.85 million) prize.

After starting the week in 41st position, Scott has rocketed to fourth in the projections and well on course to once again qualify for the East Lake season finale.

“It’s a pretty good motivator to make the Tour Championship,” said Scott.

“I really feel like, having played my way in to the top 50, I’m kind of having a free run here, but I’m sure I’ll tighten up a bit on the weekend.

“But hopefully I can kind of keep that feeling of playing with house money, and get my way through to Atlanta. It would be a great way to finish the season.”

Scott is the only man to have made the FedEx Cup playoffs every season since its inception in 2007, but for the moment he’s adamant that he’s only interested in racking up a triumph this week.

The focus for fellow Australians Jason Day and Cam Davis is just to make it to East Lake.

Day is 34th in the FedEx standings after a second-round 69 left him at three over and 45th spot in Colorado.

Davis is languishing in 48th position after a round of 70 left him at two under and tied for 23rd.

World No.1 Scottie Scheffler (72, -1) and the second-ranked Xander Schauffele (73, -2) continue to hold down the first two FedEx Cup positions ahead of Hideki Matsuyama, who withdrew before the second round with lower back pain.