AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Adam Scott.
Adam Scott will be among the first big guns to tee off on day one of the Australian Open. Image by Jono Searle/AAP PHOTOS
  • golf

Adam Scott headlines early Open starters

Darren Walton November 30, 2022

Golf fans can have the best of both worlds after officials released an exciting split draw for the first round of the historic mixed-gender Australian Open in Melbourne.

With the first two rounds being staged at two venues, spectators have the chance to see all the headline acts if they are prepared to make the cross-course trek between Victoria and Kingston Heath golf clubs.

Women’s major winner Hannah Green is the first of the big guns out on Thursday, teeing off at 7am at Kingston Heath with Xiyu Lin and Korea’s former world No.1 Jiyai Shin.

Men’s former world No.1 Adam Scott is in the next group with fellow PGA Tour star Cam Davis and You Tube sensation Harrison Crowe.

Tournament favourites Cameron Smith and Minjee Lee are among a raft of heavyweights featuring in first-round afternoon action at Victoria, 5km away from Kingston Heath on Melbourne’s glorious Sandbelt.

Smith will open his bid for a sixth victory of a stellar year, chasing an Australian PGA-Australian Open title double, at 12.05pm with defending champion Matt Jones and European Tour ace Adrian Meronk from Poland.

Lee will follow in the next group with compatriot Steph Kyriacou and Chevron Championship winner Jennifer Kupcho.

In the space of 45 action-packed minutes, Marc Leishman, Lee’s brother Min Woo, in-form Kiwi Ryan Fox and seven-times major champion Karrie Webb also hit off at Victoria GC in the world’s first national championship featuring men’s and women’s events.

NOTABLE TEE TIMES FOR THE FIRST ROUND OF THE AUSTRALIAN OPEN ON THURSDAY (ALL TIMES AEDT, AUSTRALIANS UNLESS STATED):

KINGSTON HEATH GOLF CLUB

7.00am: Hannah Green, Xiyu Lin (CHN), Jiyai Shin (KOR)

7.11am: Adam Scott, Cam Davis, Harrison Crowe

7.22am: Gabriela Ruffels, Marina Alex (USA), Grace Kim

7.33am: Jason Scrivener, Lucas Herbert, Ryo Hisatsune (JPN)

VICTORIA GOLF CLUB

12.05pm: Cameron Smith, Adrian Meronk (POL), Matt Jones

12.16pm: Minjee Lee, Jennifer Kupcho (USA), Steph Kyriacou

12.27pm: Marc Leishman, Rasmus Hojgaard (DEN), Ryan Fox (NZL)

12.38pm: Karrie Webb, So Yeon Ryu (KOR), Ashleigh Buhai (RSA)

12.49pm: Min Woo Lee, Takumi Kanaya (JPN), Nicolai Hojgaard (DEN) 

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.