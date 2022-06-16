Adam Scott makes bright start at US Open

Veteran Adam Scott is the leading Australian midway through a typically gruelling first round at the US Open in Massachusetts.

The 2013 Masters champion, still hunting a follow-up major triumph at the age of 41, carded a solid one-under-par 69 to be two shots behind the early clubhouse leaders.

Scott’s only blemish came on the par-3 sixth as he finished with a flourish with a birdie on the last hole after being the first Australian out on Thursday.

Two weeks after his sister Minjee won the US Women’s Open, Min Woo Lee was one under par through 11 holes of his first round at the Country Club in Brookline.

Marc Leishman carded an even-par round of 70 to sit three shots behind the early leaders including pre-tournament favourite Rory McIlroy, who was among four players to sign for three-under 67s.

Playing in the day’s marquee group alongside world No.1 Scottie Scheffler and two-time champion Brooks Koepka, Australian No.1 Cameron Smith reached the turn in one over.

Scott was safely in the clubhouse after a promising start to his US Open campaign.

The former world No.1 made birdie on the second hole after arrowing his tee shot to within 13 feet of the pin and holing out.

He gave the stroke back at the next, missing the green and making a hash of his subsequent chip.

But the Queenslander was the model of solidity after that before firing his approach to within six foot of the pin at the last to end up in the red figures, always a bonus in this most demanding of events.

McIlroy led the early pacesetters at the Country Club, but bogeyed his final hole to drop into a four-way share of the clubhouse lead with American Joel Dahmen, England’s Callum Tarren and Swede David Lingmerth.