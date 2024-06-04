AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Adam Scott.
Adam Scott's long run of playing consecutive major's may have come to an end in the United States. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS
  • golf

Adam Scott’s 91 straight major appearances under threat

Darren Walton June 4, 2024

Adam Scott’s extraordinary 23-year run of consecutive major championship appearances is under threat after the golf great lost an epic US Open qualifying playoff to fellow Australian Cam Davis.

Davis denied Scott on the third extra hole at Springhead Country Club in Ohio, potentially snapping the former world No.1’s streak of 91 majors stretching back to the 2001 US Open.

To put his remarkable longevity in perspective, Scott’s unbroken sequence is more than double that of the next longest run among active players – Jordan Spieth’s 44.

Tiger Woods’s record is 46 in a row.

After surging past Tom Watson last year, Scott’s streak is second only to Jack Nicklaus’s 146 without missing between 1962 and 1998.

But now the 2013 Masters champion must rely on the golf gods to earn a start at Pinehurst for the upcoming US Open from June 13-16.

The 43-year-old can still make the 156-man field if he keeps his place in the world’s top 60 as of next Monday.

He’s currently ranked right on the cut-off at world No.60 but could fall back given he’s not playing this week’s Memorial PGA Tour event.

At the very least Scott will be an alternate for a late call-up, while the USGA could also offer him an exemption.

Davis, who held his nerve to birdie the first playoff hole on Tuesday after Scott had chipped in to seemingly win through, said he wasn’t aware of Scott’s streak.

“I don’t think I would have tried any less but it just goes to show how good a player he is,” Davis said.

“I had to hit a cracking shot into this hole here to get on top of him.

“He’s been an idol of mine so it’s been great golf against him.

“So all the best to him. I hope he finds a way in. He’s right on the bubble world ranking wise so fingers crossed we can both be there.”

